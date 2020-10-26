CTET Exam Date 2020: CBSE warns candidates against fake news on new date; Visit @ctet.nic.in for updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notice titled "Fake News Alert" to warn candidates against the fake notice being circulated regarding the new exam date of CTET 2020 examination. The CBSE washes away all the doubts of candidates regarding the CTET Exam Date 2020 and clarifies that the new date has not been announced yet. Earlier, the CBSE had clarified that the new date will be announced once the COVID-19 situation becomes favorable to conduct the examination. Check below the official notice of the CBSE regarding the fake exam date notice and know other important details.

Recently, a public notice dated 21 October 2020 has been circulating around, informing the candidates that the next date of CTET 2020 exam is 5 November 2020. The notice is completely unofficial and fake. Candidates should not follow such fake messages and rather should only visit the official website ctet.nic.in for updates on the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Have a look at the CBSE's tweet in this regard:

The CTET exam was scheduled to be held on 5 July 2020. However, the CBSE had postponed the examination through its notice dated 25 June 2020 and stated that the exam will be conducted once the situation becomes conducive. The exam was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Lately in a reply to a candidate's twitter post, the CBSE reasserted that the date has not been decided yet and the candidates should wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve. The CBSE will hold the exam after the situation improves.

Extension of CTET Validity

Recently, the NCTE has granted its approval for the extension of validity of Teacher Eligibility Test to lifetime. Earlier, the validity of CTET or TET exam was of 7 years. In India, aspirants are able to apply for teaching jobs only till the validity of their CTET or TET Certificate. Upon the expiry of the TET validity, candidates need to reappear for the exam to gain the eligibility.

Now, once the NCTE's decision gets implemented legally, the CTET or TET Certificate will be valid for lifetime, enabling the candidates to apply for teacher recruitment throughout their life, till they fulfill the eligibility criteria. For more updates regarding validity extension, visit the following link:

