CUET UG Result 2025 LIVE: NTA CUET Undergraduate Result Today at cuet.nta.nic.in - Download Scorecard and Final Answer Key PDF

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The NTA is set to announce the CUET UG result 2025 anytime soon, on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in. Check out this space for the latest update on CUET UG 2025 results, including direct link and steps to download the CUET Result PDF.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST
CUET UG Result 2025 Live Update
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Check CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

  • Steps to check CUET UG 2025 Result

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the CUET UG 2025 result on its official website. The exam was successfully conducted from May 13 and June 3, 2025, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in CBT Mode at various Examination Centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.5 lakh candidates. The CUET UG 2025 result will be announced on the official website of NTA- exams.nta.ac.in. In this article, you will find the latest updates on the CUET UG Result, like the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

CUET UG 2025 Result Date

As of now, the NTA has not released any official release date for the CUET UG 2025 result announcement. However, based on past years' trends, it is expected that the NTA can announce the CUET UG results shortly. In 2024, the CUET UG results were announced on June 30, 2024. Candidates can access their results by logging into their accounts on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Download CUET UG Result 2025

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result 2025 option available there
Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit button.
Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.
Step 5: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Live Update: Where to check

    Candidates can check their CUET UG 2025 result on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    Official Website to check the CUET UG Results 2025

    The NTA will release the CUET UG Results 2025 on its official websits- cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    Details required to download the CUET UG 2025 scorecard?

    To download the CUET UG 2025 scorecard, candidates will need their Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

    The NTA did not release any official date for CUET UG Result 2025. However, after analyzing previous year trends, the CUET UG 2025 Results are expected to be declared by the last week of June 2025.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    How are CUET UG 2025 scores calculated for multiple shifts?

    NTA normalization to convert raw marks into percentile scores, ensuring fairness across different exam shifts and question paper difficulties. The final percentile score will be based on this normalization.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 09:28 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Release Date

    The NTA will release the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 along with the CUET UG Result. It is expected that the NTA will release it by tomorrow. Keep checking this space for latest updates on CUET UG Final Answer Key and Result

  • Jun 29, 2025, 15:58 IST

    Number of universities accept CUET UG scores

    More than 250 universities, including all central universities, many state, private, and deemed universities, accept CUET UG scores.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 15:38 IST

    Will NTA conduct counseling for CUET UG admission?

    No, NTA does not conduct counselling. Each university manages its own admission process.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 15:14 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Will universities consider percentile or raw scores for admission?

    Most universities will consider percentile scores for merit lists and counseling.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 14:59 IST

    Percentile score means in CUET UG Score Card

    The percentile reflects the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below the score of a particular candidate.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 14:45 IST

    What is score normalisation in CUET UG?

    CUET UG is conducted in multiple shifts, so NTA follows the normalisation method to ensure fairness by adjusting for any variation in difficulty levels across shifts.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 14:23 IST

    CUET UG 2025: How to rectify errors in scorecard

    If you find any discrepancy, immediately contact the NTA Helpdesk at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 14:05 IST

    Will CUET UG 2025 result be sent via SMS or email?

    No, the result will not be sent via SMS or email. It must be downloaded from the official website.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 13:48 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Conducting Body

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts CUET UG for admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 13:30 IST

    Credentials needed to check the CUET UG result 2025

    The candidate will need the application number and date of birth (DOB) to log in and check their result.

  • Jun 29, 2025, 13:07 IST

    Where to check CUET UG 2025 result?

    The CUET UG Result 2025 will be released on the official website of NTA- https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

  • Jun 29, 2025, 12:45 IST

    When will the CUET UG 2025 result be declared?

    The CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be declared on June 29 or 30, 2025.

  • Jun 28, 2025, 15:58 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Minimum Qualifying Mark

    CUET doesn’t set a universal cutoff; it varies by university and course.

  • Jun 28, 2025, 15:44 IST

    Validity of the CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    CUET UG scores are valid only for the current academic year (2025–26).

  • Jun 28, 2025, 15:16 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Update: Rechecking or Revaluation Process

    NTA does not allow rechecking or revaluation of the CUET UG result.

  • Jun 28, 2025, 14:58 IST

    Documents required for the CUET UG 2025 counselling process

    The following documents required for the counselling process:

    • CUET UG scorecard
    • Class 10th and 12th mark sheets and passing certificates
    • Photo ID proof
    • Caste/PwD certificate (if applicable)
    • Domicile certificate
    • Passport-sized photographs
  • Jun 28, 2025, 14:35 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: Marking Scheme

    Yes, for every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted, while 5 marks are awarded for each correct answer. Unattempted questions carry no penalty.

  • Jun 28, 2025, 14:15 IST

    Last date to challenge the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025

    The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on June 20, 2025 (11:00 PM IST).

  • Jun 28, 2025, 13:52 IST

    Details mentioned on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard?

    The scorecard will typically include the following details

    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Father's Name
    • Section-wise Scores/Percentile
    • Overall Score
    • Overall Percentile
    • Category
    • Subject Code
