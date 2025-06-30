CUET UG Result 2025 LIVE: NTA CUET Undergraduate Result Today at cuet.nta.nic.in - Download Scorecard and Final Answer Key PDF

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the CUET UG 2025 result on its official website. The exam was successfully conducted from May 13 and June 3, 2025, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in CBT Mode at various Examination Centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.5 lakh candidates. The CUET UG 2025 result will be announced on the official website of NTA- exams.nta.ac.in. In this article, you will find the latest updates on the CUET UG Result, like the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

CUET UG 2025 Result Date

As of now, the NTA has not released any official release date for the CUET UG 2025 result announcement. However, based on past years' trends, it is expected that the NTA can announce the CUET UG results shortly. In 2024, the CUET UG results were announced on June 30, 2024. Candidates can access their results by logging into their accounts on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Download CUET UG Result 2025

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result 2025 option available there

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.