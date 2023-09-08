DBRAU Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for B.E, M.A, M.Sc Marks on dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU Result 2023 OUT: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) declared the results for BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

DBRAU Result 2023: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams. DBRAU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- dbrau.ac.in

As per the latest update, Agra University (DBRAU), released the results for B.E (Mechanical Engineering), B.E (Electronics and Communication Engineering), B.E (Electrical Engineering), B.E (Computer Science Engineering), B.E (Civil Engineering) 5th sem, M.A (Hindi), M.A (Education), M.A (Public Administration) 1st sem, M.Sc (Computer Science) 1st sem, M.Sc (Physics) 1st 3rd sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- dbrau.ac.in

How to Check DBRAU Result on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of DBRAU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dbrau.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “Result” section.

Step 3: Click on “Current Results Panel” option available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

About Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), formerly Agra University is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The university is named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Law

Presently, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University jurisdiction extends the four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, and Mathura.