DBRAU Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for B.E, M.A, M.Sc Marks on dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU Result 2023 OUT: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) declared the results for BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download DBRAU Result 2023 PDF here.
DBRAU Result 2023: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams. DBRAU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU Results 2023 Direct Link

As per the latest update, Agra University (DBRAU), released the results for B.E (Mechanical Engineering), B.E (Electronics and Communication Engineering), B.E (Electrical Engineering), B.E (Computer Science Engineering), B.E (Civil Engineering) 5th sem, M.A (Hindi), M.A (Education), M.A (Public Administration) 1st sem, M.Sc (Computer Science) 1st sem, M.Sc (Physics) 1st 3rd sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check DBRAU Result on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of DBRAU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dbrau.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “Result” section.

Step 3: Click on “Current Results Panel” option available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links To Check DBRAU Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Result 2023 for BE, M.A, M.Sc, and other examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.E (Mechanical Engineering) 5th sem

Click here

B.E (Electronics and Communication Engineering) 5th sem

Click here

B.E (Electrical Engineering) 5th sem

Click here

B.E (Computer Science Engineering) 5th sem

Click here

B.E (Civil Engineering) 5th sem

Click here

M.A (Hindi) 1st sem

Click here

M.A (Education) 1st sem

Click here

M.A (Public Administration) 1st sem

Click here

M.Sc (Computer Science) 1st sem

Click here

M.Sc (Physics) 1st sem

Click here

M.Sc (Physics) 3rd sem

Click here

M.Sc (Mathematics) 1st sem

Click here

M.Sc (Mathematics) 3rd sem

Click here

M.Sc (Botany) 1st sem

Click here

M.Sc (Botany) 3rd sem

Click here

About Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), formerly Agra University is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The university is named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).  

The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Law

Presently, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University jurisdiction extends the four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, and Mathura.

FAQ

Is DBRAU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, DBRAU has released the results of various courses and programs. DBRAU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my DBRAU result 2023 for B.E 5th semester?

The DBRAU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check DBRAU results on this page.

Is DBRAU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, DBRAU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

