DDA JE Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Junior Engineer Sheet at dda.gov.in

DDA JE Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Candidates can check the d irect Link to download DDA Junior Engineer Sheet, Objection Details and Steps to download the answer key here.

DDA JE Answer Key 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to upload the answer key of the written exam date conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Those who participated in the exam can download DDA Answer Key through dda.gov.in.

The exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, against Pose Code 06, was held from 17 to 19 October. Participants can download the answer key from the official website. They can also download the answer key through the direct link given in this article.

The candidates can check the details of the answer key and exam through the table given below:

Name of the Recruitment Body Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Exam Name Junior Engineer & Various Engineering Vacancies Number of Vacancies 236 DDA JE Exam Date 2023 17th to 19th October 2023 DDA JE Answer Key 2023 25 October 2023 Official Website www.dda.gov.in

DDA JE Answer Key Objection Details 2023

The DDA JE Answer Key 2023 will be a provisional answer key. Candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key. Objections can be raised online through the DDA website. The objections should be submitted within the given time period.

How to Download DDA JE Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA - dda.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the official website

Step 3: Now, enter your details

Step 4: Download DDA JE 2023 Answer Key

DDA JE Marking Scheme 2023

There were 120 questions on Reasoning, General Awareness and Maths for 120 marks. As per the Marking scheme, 01 mark will be given for every correct answer, and 0.33 marks will be deducted for 1 mark questions and 0.66 for 2 marks questions.