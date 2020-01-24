DEE Assam Recruitment 2020, 9513 Vacancies for Teacher Posts, Apply @dee.assam.gov.in

DEE Assam Recruitment 2020: Good News for Govt Teacher Jobs Seekers! Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has re-opened the recruitment Link for Teachers. Huge numbers of vacancies are notified for teacher posts Assistant Teacher Arabic Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher, Manipuri Language Teacher. A total of 9513 vacancies are available out of which 5515 are for regular vacant posts of teacher in Lower Primary Schools (LP Schools) and 4120 are for regular vacant posts of teacher s in Upper Primary Schools (UP Schools).

Earlier, the Elementary Education Department, Assam had published the teacher recruitment notification in 2018. Now, online applications are again invited w.e.f 27 January 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for, Elementary Education Department Teacher Recruitment in LP and UP Schools, through official website www.dee.assam.gov.in upto 11 February 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for DEE Teacher Recruitment 2020 must be TET Qualified and have all other requisite qualifications as per DEE, Assam. The age of the candidate should be 18 years to 38 Years.

Candidates who have already applied against the posts need not apply again.

More details on DEE Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment such as educational qualification, vacancy details, application procedure, selection process etc. are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 27 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 11 February 2020

DEE Assam Teacher Vacancy Details

Guest Primary School Teacher – 8 Posts

Guest Bala Sevika – 180 Posts

Guest Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – 64 Posts

Guest Computer Instructor - 18 Posts

Guest Lecture – 45 Posts

Lower Primary Schools – 5393 Posts

Assistant Teacher – 5393 Posts

Upper Primary Schools – 4120 Posts

Assistant Teacher: 2068

Science Teacher: 299

Hindi Teacher: 1285

Arabic Teacher: 154

Assamese Language Teacher 292

Manipuri Language Teacher 22 Total:

Eligibility Criteria for DEE Assam Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School – 12 th passed and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education) AND (b) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

passed and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education) AND (b) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose Assistant Teacher (UPS) - BA/ B. Sc. from the UGC recognized Universityand UP TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B.

Ed. (Special Education)

Science Teacher (UPS) - B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and UP TET qualified in Science and Mathematics stream and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education)

Hindi Teacher (UPS)- BA/ B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University having Hindi as one of the subjects and UP TET and 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education)

Arabic Teacher (UPS) - BA/ B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University having Arabic as one of the subjects and UP TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. Or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education)

Assamese Language Teacher (UPS) - BA/ B. Sc. from the UGC recognized Universityhaving Assamese as one of the subjects and UP TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education)

Manipuri Language Teacher - (UPS) BA/ B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University having Manipuri as one of the subjects and UP TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education)

Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

Selection Criteria for DEE Assam Teacher Posts

Separate Merit Lists will be prepared for each category

How to Apply for DEE Assam Teacher Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the DEE Teacher Jobs 2020 through official website https://dee.assam.gov.in/ from 27 January to 11 February 2020.

DEE Assam Teacher Re-open Notification PDF

DEE Assam Teacher Notification PDF for Lower Primary



DEE Assam Teacher Notification PDF for Upper Primary