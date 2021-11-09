Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card 2021 Out for Various Posts @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the interview Admit Card for the posts of Peon and others on its official website -delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Check process to download.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can download their provisional E-admit card from the official website of Delhi District Court -delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

You can download Delhi District Court Admit Card from the official website or directly through the link below-

It is noted that Delhi District Court (DDC) is set to conduct the interview from 13 November 2021 onwards for the posts including Peon/ Orderly/ Dak Peon,Chowkidar and Sweeper/ Safai-Karamchari. In a bid to download the Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Online Application No, Date of Birth and Email-ID.

According to the short notification released, all such candidates who have qualified for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchari (Post Code – A-5) will have to be appear in the interview round. Candidates can download their provisional Admit Card from the official website after following the process given below.

How to Download:Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card 2021