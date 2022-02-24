Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 through Judicial Service Exam/HJSE: 168 Vacancies Notified

Delhi High Court has released the Judicial Service Exam 2022 Notification at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022: Delhi High Court (DHC) is filling up 168 vacancies through Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022. Out of the total, 123 vacancies are available in Delhi Judicial Service and 45 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Delhi Judicial Service Exam will be conducted on 27 March 2022 (11 AM to 1.30 PM) while Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam on 20 March 2022 ( 11 AM to 1 PM).

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to fill Delhi Judicial Service Application Form which will be available from 25 February to 12 March 2022.

Those who qualify in the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Exam will be called for the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 12 March 2022

Delhi Judicial Service Exam Vacancy Details

Delhi Judicial Service - 123 vacancies (55 Existing and 68 Anticipated)

Category Vacancies UR 86 SC 8 ST 29

Delhi Higher Judicial Service - 45 (43 existing vacancies & 02 anticipated vacancies)

Category Vacancies UR 32 SC 7 ST 6

Delhi Judicial Service Salary:

Delhi Judicial Service - Rs. 56100-177500 in the 10th level of matrix of 7 th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level.

in the 10th level of matrix of 7 th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level. Delhi Higher Judicial Service - Rs.131100- 216600 in level 13A of matrix of 7 th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022

Delhi Judicial Service:

LLLB/A person practicing as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961/ B.

Delhi Higher Judicial Service:

LLB+ 7 years of experience

Delhi Judicial Service Exam Age Limit:

Delhi Judicial Service - 32 years

Delhi Hr Judicial Service - 35 years

Selection Process for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination (Objective type) Mains Examination (Written) Interview

How to Apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022 ?

Go to DHC Website - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ Click on the ‘Application Link’ given under ‘Public Notice’ Section Register for the exam Login and fill the online application form Make Online Fee Payment Submit the application form

Delhi Judicial Service Exam Application Fee:

General Category - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities - Rs. 200/-

Delhi High Court Judicial Service Notification 2022

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Notification 2022