Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 through Judicial Service Exam/HJSE: 168 Vacancies Notified

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022: Delhi High Court (DHC) is filling up 168 vacancies through Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022. Out of the total, 123 vacancies are available in Delhi Judicial Service and 45 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Delhi Judicial Service Exam will be conducted on 27 March 2022 (11 AM to 1.30 PM) while Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam on 20 March 2022 ( 11 AM to 1 PM).
In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to fill Delhi Judicial Service Application Form which will be available from 25 February to 12 March 2022.
Those who qualify in the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Exam will be called for the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce.
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022
Last Date of Online Application - 12 March 2022
Delhi Judicial Service Exam Vacancy Details
Delhi Judicial Service - 123 vacancies (55 Existing and 68 Anticipated)
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|86
|SC
|8
|ST
|29
Delhi Higher Judicial Service - 45 (43 existing vacancies & 02 anticipated vacancies)
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|32
|SC
|7
|ST
|6
Delhi Judicial Service Salary:
- Delhi Judicial Service - Rs. 56100-177500 in the 10th level of matrix of 7 th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level.
- Delhi Higher Judicial Service - Rs.131100- 216600 in level 13A of matrix of 7 th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level.
Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022
Delhi Judicial Service:
LLLB/A person practicing as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961/ B.
Delhi Higher Judicial Service:
LLB+ 7 years of experience
Delhi Judicial Service Exam Age Limit:
- Delhi Judicial Service - 32 years
- Delhi Hr Judicial Service - 35 years
Selection Process for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Examination (Objective type)
- Mains Examination (Written)
- Interview
How to Apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022 ?
- Go to DHC Website - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/
- Click on the ‘Application Link’ given under ‘Public Notice’ Section
- Register for the exam
- Login and fill the online application form
- Make Online Fee Payment
- Submit the application form
Delhi Judicial Service Exam Application Fee:
- General Category - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities - Rs. 200/-
Delhi High Court Judicial Service Notification 2022