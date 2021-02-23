Delhi High Court Result 2021 Out, Download DHC Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer Prelims Selection List, Cut Off, Marks @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Result 2021: Delhi High Court has released the result of Prelims Exam for the post of Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer. All candidates who appeared in Delhi High Court JJA Prelims exam on 07 February 2021, can download DHC Result from the official website of Delhi HC - delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Delhi High Court Prelims Result, directly, through the link:

Delhi High Court Result Download Link

Candidates who are shortlisted in Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) will now appear for Stage 2 Exam. Delhi High Court Stage 2 Exam Date will be notified shortly on the official website.

Delhi High Court Cut-Off Marks

The court has also released the category-wise cut-off marks as follow:

Category Cut-Off Marks General 82.25 EWS 74 OBC NL 75.50 SC 70.50 ST 54.25

How to Download Delhi High Court Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Delhi High Court i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on the link - ‘Roll No. Wise complete Result of Stage-I: Preliminary Examination(OMR based Objective Type) of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer(Open) Examination-2’. Delhi High Court Result PDF will be opened Check your Delhi High Court JJA marks Download and save a copy for future reference.

DDC had invited applications for filling up 132 unior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) in the month of February and March 2020. A total of 28407 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the prelims exam.