Delhi Higher Judiciary Mains Admit Card 2023 Out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket

Delhi Higher Judiciary Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: The High Court of Delhi has uploaded the admit card download link for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination on its official website. All those candidates provisionally shortlisted for mains exam round for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service can download their admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court-delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including application number and others to the link on the official website. However, candidates qualified for the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Mains Exam can also download their admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Delhi Higher Judicial Mains Admit Card 2023





It is noted that, Delhi High Court will be conducting the mains exam for the Delhi Higher Judicial Services on October 14 and 15, 2023. Delhi High Court had earlier conducted the prelims exam for the Delhi Higher Judiciary services on August 20, 2023.

All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam are able to appear for the mains exam round for the Delhi Higher Judicial Services. Candidates shortlisted for the mains exam round can download their admit card after following the steps given below.



How to Download Delhi Higher Judiciary Mains Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Delhi High Court-https://www.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination - 2023. on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Mains Admit Card 2023 Exam Timings

Under the recruitment drive, Delhi High Court is set to recruit a total of 16 posts under Delhi Higher Judicial Service. The mains Judiciary exam 2023 is scheduled on October 14 and 15, 2023 and it will be conducted in offline mode. Mains exam will be conducted for four papers including-

General Knowledge and Language

Law-I

Law-II, and

Law-III

Those who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for an interview round as per the selection process for the Delhi Higher Judiciary exam recruitment process.

Download Delhi Higher Judiciary Mains Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No,. Date of Birth, Phase and finally the Security Pin. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.