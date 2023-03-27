Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download PE MT Call Letter at delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2023 has been released at delhipolice.gov.in. Get Direct Link to Download DP Drover PET&MT Call Letter Here.

Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2023: Delhi Police released the admit card of PE&MT for Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police-2022 Examination on its official website. The candidates can download Delhi Police Admit Card from the official website (delhipolice.gov.in).

Delhi Police Driver Admit Card Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can take the print out of the admit card.

Delhi Police Driver Admit Card Download Click Here

Delhi Police PET will start from 14 April 2023 to 28 April 2023. To download the Admit Cards/e-Admission Certificate, candidates may click on the above-mentioned link and download their Admit/e-Admission Certificate for PE&MT.

Students can check the details related to Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam in the table below:

Exam Body Staff Selection Commission Recruitment Body Delhi Police Name of the Posts Constable (Driver) Vacancies 1411 Category Admit Card Delhi Police Driver PE/MT Admit Card Date 2023 27 March 2023 Delhi Police Driver PE & MT Exam Date 14th April to 28th April 2023 Selection Process 1. Written Exam (CBT) 2. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) 3. Driving Test 4. Document Verification 5. Medical Examination Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

DP Admit Card 2023: Details Mentioned on Delhi Police Driver Admit card

The following details will be mentioned on the admit card for the post of Constable (Driver)

Name of the candidate Roll Number Date Of Birth Gender of the applicant Photograph of the candidate Category of the applicant Exam Centre Name and Address Exam Date and time Duration of the exam Space for the candidate’s signature and thumb impression Space for signature of the invigilator. Guidelines for the exam.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2023: How to Download Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card online by following the below-mentioned step-by-step process:



Step 1: Visit the website of the Delhi Police - delhipolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PE and MT for the post of Constable Driver Male in Delhi Police 2022 Examination’

Step 3: Download Delhi Police Admit Card Notice and lcick on ‘PE&MT.

https://delhipoliceonline.in/hc_driver_dp_2022_pet_pst_1630.php’

Step 4: Enter your ‘Registration ID’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Verify Human’

Step 5: Download Delhi Police Driver PE&MT Admit Card