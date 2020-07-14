Delhi University UG/PG Admission 2020 - Important Dates, Courses, Application, Cut-offs

The official notification for the admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate level courses offered by the University of Delhi has been released on 20th June 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for B.A., B.Com and B. Sc courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi are advised to fill and submit the online application form by 18th July 2020 on du.ac.in.

DU UG Online Registration - Direct Link

The University of Delhi offers admission to the courses on the basis of both merit and entrance examinations. For admission to the merit-based courses, the merit scored in 10+2 will be calculated through the 'best of four system' of the University of Delhi. The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi will release close to 6 cut-off lists for ensuring that all students get the opportunity to make it to the premier institution. It is expected that the colleges affiliated from the university release the first admission cutoff around 4th week July 2020.



There are around 56,000 seats offered by University of Delhi in 82 colleges affiliated to the University. Candidates can apply for both merit-based and entrance based courses through a single application form which will be made available online on the official website of DU.

DU Admission 2020 – Important Dates

Candidates aspiring to secure admission to the various courses offered by the University of Delhi can refer to the table given below with reference to the important dates for the DU 2020 Admissions.

Important Dates for Undergraduate Admissions

Events Dates (Tentative)

Notification of DU Admission 2019 20th June 2020 Online registration starts 20th June 2020 Last date of online application submission 18th July 2020 First cutoff list To be announced soon Second cutoff list To be announced Third cutoff list To be announced Fourth cutoff list To be announced Fifth cutoff list To be announced Commencement of classes To be announced Closing date of admission To be announced

Important Dates for Postgraduate Admissions

Events Dates Starting of Registration 20th June 2020 Last date for registration 18th July 2020 Admit card availability To be announced Entrance Exam on To be announced Results on To be announced Group Discussion/Interview if any To be announced Commencement of classes To be announced

DU Admission – Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to secure admission to the courses offered by the Delhi University need to first ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria as prescribed by the university. There is no minimum age limit for admission into UG & PG courses in the university & its colleges (Except in the courses where regulatory bodies are MCI, AICTE, BCI, NCTE, DCI, etc).

Given below is list of the Courses offered along with the minimum required percentage and mandatory subjects for admission in that particular course.

Undergraduate Courses:

BA/B.Com: 40% Marks in aggregate.

40% Marks in aggregate. B. Voc (Printing Technology, Web Designing, Health Care Management, etc.): 40% Marks in aggregate.

40% Marks in aggregate. BA ( Hons )/B.Com (Hons.): 45% Marks in aggregate.

45% Marks in aggregate. B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics: 50% marks in Mathematics and 45% in the qualifying exam

50% marks in Mathematics and 45% in the qualifying exam B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany, Zoology, Microbiology: 55% or more marks in aggregate of 3 Subjects (Practical and Theory together) and passing in one compulsory language i.e. English with 50% marks

55% or more marks in aggregate of 3 Subjects (Practical and Theory together) and passing in one compulsory language i.e. English with 50% marks B. Sc. (Hons) in Physics, Chemistry: 55% or Marks in 10+2in each subject (Practical and Theory together) and passing in one compulsory language i.e. English with 50% marks

PG Courses (Entrance Based):

MA: Candidates must have a successfully cleared a bachelor’s degree.

Candidates must have a successfully cleared a bachelor’s degree. MCA: Candidates must have a successfully cleared a Bachelor degree or an equivalent degree and secured a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Candidates must have a successfully cleared a Bachelor degree or an equivalent degree and secured a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. M. Sc: Candidates must have a successfully cleared an Undergraduate degree. Candidates appearing in the final qualifying examination are also eligible to apply.

Candidates must have a successfully cleared an Undergraduate degree. Candidates appearing in the final qualifying examination are also eligible to apply. M.Com: Candidates must have a successfully cleared B.Com/B.Com (Hons.)/B.A (Hons.) Economics/ BBS/BBA/BBA/BIFA/BBE

Candidates must have a successfully cleared B.Com/B.Com (Hons.)/B.A (Hons.) Economics/ BBS/BBA/BBA/BIFA/BBE Master of Physical Education: Candidates must have a degree in Bachelor of Physical Education or B. Sc in Health and Physical Education with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Candidates must have a degree in Bachelor of Physical Education or B. Sc in Health and Physical Education with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Master of Library & Information Science: Candidates must have a degree in B.L. I. Sc. degree or any bachelor degree fulfils other conditions of eligibility for admission to M.L. I. Sc. Also candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% marks (general) & 50% marks (reserved categories).

DU Admission 2020 – Application Process

The admission forms for the University of Delhi Post Graduate Admissions are usually released in the month of May. A link is made available in the online mode on the official website of the university i.e. www.du.ac.in. Candidates will be required to first register for the admission process by entering some of their personal, education and contact details in the application portal. For successful completion of the application submission process, candidates will have to submit the application fee within the stipulated time period. Any application submitted without the application fee will be rendered incomplete and rejected.

The expected application/registration fee for the DU Admissions is INR 500 for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories. The application can be submitted in the online mode using a credit card or debit card or net banking.

DU Admission 2020 – Courses / Programs Offered

Candidates aspiring to participate in the DU 2020 Admission can refer to the tables given below with respect to the different undergraduate and postgraduate level courses offered by the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges:

Undergraduate Level Courses offered by the University of Delhi B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology B.A. (Hons) Arabic B.A. (Hons) Bengali B.A. (Hons) Business Economics (BBE) B.A. (Hons) Economics B.A. (Hons) English B.A. (Hons) French B.A. (Hons) Geography B.A. (Hons) German B.A. (Hons) Hindi B.A. (Hons) History B.A. (Hons) Patrakarita Evam Jansanchar B.A. (Hons) Italian B.A. (Hons) Journalism B.A. (Hons) Music B.A. (Hons) Persian B.A. (Hons) Philosophy B.A. (Hons) Political Science B.A. (Hons) Psychology B.A. (Hons) Punjabi B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit B.A. (Hons) Social Work B.A. (Hons) Sociology B.A. (Hons) Spanish B.A. (Hons) Urdu B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Journalism and Mass Communication B.A. Functional Hindi B.A. Vocational Studies B. Sc (Hons) in Physics B. Sc (Hons) in Chemistry B. Sc ( Hons) in Botany B.Sc. (Hons) in Zoology B. Sc ( Hons) in Mathematics B. Sc. ( Hons) in Geology B.Sc. (Hons) in Microbiology

Postgraduate Level Courses offered by the University of Delhi M.A. (Hindustani Music) Vocal/Instrumental M.A. (Karnataka Music) Vocal/Instrumental M.A. Applied Psychology M.A. Arabic M.A. Bengali M.A. Buddhist Studies M.A. Comparative Indian Literature M.A. East Asian Studies M.A. Economics M.A. English M.A. French M.A. Geography M.A. German M.A. Hindi M.A. Hispanic M.A. History M.A. Italian M.A. Japanese M.A. Life Long Learning & Extension M.A. Linguistics M.A. Persian M.A. Philosophy M.A. Political Science M.A. Psychology M.A. Punjabi M.A. Russian Studies M.A. Sanskrit M.A. Social Work M.A. Sociology M.A. Tamil M.A. Urdu M.A./ M.Sc. Environmental Studies M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics M.A./M.Sc. Statistics M.Com M.Sc. Anthropology M.Sc. Bio-Chemistry M.Sc. Biomedical Sciences M.Sc. Botany M.Sc. Chemistry M.Sc. Computer Science M.Sc. Development Communication & Extension M.Sc. Electronics M.Sc. Fabric & Apparel Science M.Sc. Food & Nutrition M.Sc. Genetics M.Sc. Geology M.Sc. Human Development & Childhood Studies M.Sc. Informatics M.Sc. Microbiology M.Sc. Physics M.Sc. Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application M.Sc. Zoology

Delhi University Admission 2020 : Top Colleges

Stephen’s College

Shri Ram College Of Commerce

Hansraj College

Hindu College

Miranda House

Lady Shri Ram College

Kirorimal College

Ramjas College

Sri Venketeswara College

Indraprastha College For Women

Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

Jesus And Mary College

Daulat Ram College

Kamla Nehru College

Delhi Collge Of Arts And Commerce

Gargi College

DU Admission Cutoff 2020

The previous year cutoffs of some of the important colleges and their important courses are given below. It will give you an idea about the probable cut offs for 2020.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

BA (Hons) Economics: 98.50%

98.50% BCom (Hons): 97.75%

Hansraj College: BA courses: 96.25%

BA (Hons) English: 97.25%

97.25% BCom (Hons): 97.5%

97.5% BA (Hons) Economics: 98%

98% BSc (Hons) Mathematics: 97%

97% BSc (Hons) Physics: 97.33%

Hindu College

BA (Hons) Economics: 98%

98% BA (Hons) English: 98%

98% BSc (Hons) Physics: 98%

Gargi College

Applied Psychology: 97%

97% Economics: 97%

97% Mathematic: 97%

Kamala Nehru College: BCom (Program): 94%

BA (Hons) Economics: 96.25%

96.25% BA (Hons) English: 96.5%

96.5% BA (Hons) Political Science: 94.5%

94.5% BA (Hons) Psychology: 96.5%

96.5% BA (Hons) Mathematics: 95%

Kirori Mal College

BA Program: 96%

DU Admission 2020– Entrance Exam Result

The results of Delhi University (DU) will be announced on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the entrance examination result, along with the group discussion and interview rounds result on the official website. On the basis the performance in the entrance exam, candidates will be able to reserve the seat corresponding to the marks and the fixed cutoffs. Candidates can expect the results to be declared by the end of August. After the result, candidates will be required to report to the allotted college, along with all necessary documents to complete the admission necessities.

To get more information about Delhi University Admissions 2020, stay tuned with jagranjosh.com.