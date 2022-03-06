Delhi University (DU) Recruitment 2022 for 66 Assistant Professor Posts in SGTBKC, Apply Online on colrec.du.ac.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Mar 6, 2022 01:00 IST
DU Recruitment 2022

DU Recruitment 2022: University of Delhi has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. Eligible and Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at https://colrec.du.ac.in/ latest by 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 66 Posts

Segregation of Posts:

  • English - 7 Posts
  • Punjabi - 5 Posts
  • Hindi - 3 Posts
  • Economics - 4 Posts
  • History - 4 Posts
  • Political Science- 3 Posts
  • Commerce  - 11 Posts
  • Mathematics - 3 Posts
  • Botany - 6 Posts
  • Chemistry - 2 Posts
  • Electronics - 2 Posts
  • Computer Science - 5 Posts
  • Physics - 3 Posts
  • Zoology - 6 Posts
  • Environmental Science  - 2 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

Download DU Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

DU Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • UR/OBC/EWS category - Rs. 500/- 
  • SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants: No Fee

FAQ

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications through online mode followed by the instructions given in the above article.

What is the qualification required for DU Recruitment 2022?

Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned subject with NET.

What is the last date of application for DU Recruitment 2022?

20 march 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through DU Recruitment 2022?

A total of 66 Vacancies of Assistant Professor will be recruited in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.
