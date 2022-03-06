Delhi University (DU) Recruitment 2022 for 66 Assistant Professor Posts in SGTBKC, Apply Online on colrec.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for Assistant Professor Posts on colrec.du.ac.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

DU Recruitment 2022: University of Delhi has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. Eligible and Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at https://colrec.du.ac.in/ latest by 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 66 Posts

Segregation of Posts:

English - 7 Posts

Punjabi - 5 Posts

Hindi - 3 Posts

Economics - 4 Posts

History - 4 Posts

Political Science- 3 Posts

Commerce - 11 Posts

Mathematics - 3 Posts

Botany - 6 Posts

Chemistry - 2 Posts

Electronics - 2 Posts

Computer Science - 5 Posts

Physics - 3 Posts

Zoology - 6 Posts

Environmental Science - 2 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 - 11 March 2022).

Download DU Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

DU Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS category - Rs. 500/-

SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants: No Fee

