Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 for 11 Non Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility, Qualification & Salary

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022: Delhi University is hiring candidates for various posts of nonteaching staff including Director of Physical Education, Instructor (OMSP), Senior Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant, Library Attendant. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 5 March to 25 March 2022. The link to the online applications is given below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 25 March 2022
Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Director of Physical Education - 1 Post
- Instructor - 1 Post
- Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant - 5 Posts
- Library Assistant - 3 Posts
Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Director of Physical Education - Master's Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% marks.
- Instructor - Degree from a recognized University.
- Senior Personal Assistant - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University.
- Junior Assistant - Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification. Having a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi Typewriting through computers.
- Library Assistant - Passed 10th or equivalent exam from any State Education Board or Government recognized Institution.
Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Senior Personal Assistant -35 years
- Junior Assistant - 27 years
- Library Assistant - 30 years
Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test/ Practical Test/ Skill Test.
How to apply for Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below latest by 25 March 2022.
- Visit the official website of Aryabhatta College.i.e.aryabhattacollege.ac.in.
- Click on the Vacancy Tab.
- Then, click on the relevant advertisement number.
- Read Instructions and Fill up the application form carefully.
- Download Aryabhatta College Delhi Non Teaching Recruitment Online Application Form and save it for future reference.
Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- UR: Rs. 500/-
- OBC/ EWS: Rs. 300/-
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Female: Nil