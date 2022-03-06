Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 for 11 Non Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility, Qualification & Salary

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 11 Non Teaching Staff Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here.

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022: Delhi University is hiring candidates for various posts of nonteaching staff including Director of Physical Education, Instructor (OMSP), Senior Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant, Library Attendant. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 5 March to 25 March 2022. The link to the online applications is given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 March 2022

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Director of Physical Education - 1 Post

Instructor - 1 Post

Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post

Junior Assistant - 5 Posts

Library Assistant - 3 Posts

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Director of Physical Education - Master's Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% marks.

Instructor - Degree from a recognized University.

Senior Personal Assistant - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University.

Junior Assistant - Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification. Having a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi Typewriting through computers.

Library Assistant - Passed 10th or equivalent exam from any State Education Board or Government recognized Institution.

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Personal Assistant -35 years

Junior Assistant - 27 years

Library Assistant - 30 years

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test/ Practical Test/ Skill Test.

How to apply for Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below latest by 25 March 2022.

Visit the official website of Aryabhatta College.i.e.aryabhattacollege.ac.in. Click on the Vacancy Tab. Then, click on the relevant advertisement number. Read Instructions and Fill up the application form carefully. Download Aryabhatta College Delhi Non Teaching Recruitment Online Application Form and save it for future reference.

Delhi Aryabhatta College Recruitment 2022 Application Fee