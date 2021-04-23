DGCA Ministry of Civil Aviation Recruitment 2021 for Consultant Posts, Apply Online @dgca.gov.in

DGCA Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Delhi invited applications for the post of Consultant {Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) and Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website dgca.gov.in on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application: 30 April 2021 till 3 PM

DGCA Vacancy Details

Consultant {Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter)

DGCA Consultant Salary:

Consultant {Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - Rs. 6,13,500/

Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - Rs. 4,22,800/-

Consultant {Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) - Rs.2,50,800/-

Eligibility Criteria for DGCA Consultant Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification and Experience:

Consultant {Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - Valid Indian Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) issued by DGCA with Current Pilot in Command Rating (PIC) on Civil Air Transport Aircraft. Current Instrument Rating (IR) and Pilot Proficiency Check (PPC) (endorsement) on the Civil Air Transport Aircraft endorsed on Indian Licence. Currency of IR and PPC carried out in Flight Training Organizations will not be considered. Total flying experience not less than 6000 hours, out of which not less than 4000 hours as PIC on Civil Air Transport Aircraft. Current Valid Class I Medical fitness Certificate issued by DGCA. Open Rating for all type of Aeroplanes having all up weight not exceeding 5700 kgs, issued by DGCA. In case the applicant does not possess Open Rating, she/he may apply it in DGCA before the last date of submission of online application and submit a proof thereof along-with the physical application. 6) Accident free record in the preceding five year from the date of application. Should not be BA positive during last three years.

Consultant {FOI (A)} - Valid Indian Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) issued by DGCA with Current Pilot in Command Rating (PIC) on Civil Air Transport Aircraft. Current Instrument Rating (IR) and Pilot Proficiency Check (PPC) (endorsement) on the Civil Air Transport Aircraft endorsed on Indian Licence. Currency of IR and PPC carried out in Flight Training Organizations will not be considered. Total flying experience not less than 5000 hours, out of which not less than 2000 hours as PIC on Civil Air Transport Aircraft. 4) Current Valid Class I Medical fitness Certificate issued by DGCA. Accident free record in the preceding five year from the date of application. Should not be BA positive during last three years.

Consultant {FOI (H)} - Valid Indian CHPL issued by DGCA with Current Pilot in Command (PIC) Rating on Civil Helicopter. 2) Current Instrument Rating (IR) and Pilot Proficiency Check (PPC) (endorsement) on the Civil Helicopter endorsed on Licence. Total flying experience not less than 3000 hours, out of which not less than 1500 hours as PIC on Civil Helicopter. Current Valid Class I Medical fitness Certificate issued by DGCA. 5) Accident free record in the preceding five year from the date of application. 6) Should not be BA positive during last three years

DGCA Consultant Age Limit:

63 Years

How to Apply for DGCA Consultant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 April 2021. After submission of online application, the applicants will receive a pdf copy of duly filled-in application on the e-mail ID provided by them in their application forms along with an acknowledgement from Recruitment Section, DGCA through rrcell.dgca@nic.in. The applicants are required to take a print of that pdf application form, paste their current photograph (duly sign it across) and sign the application (in the space provided) and send it, along-with No Objection Certificate from their employer (authorized signatory), if any, in the space provided in the Form and the following required legible, self-attested photocopies of the documents in support essential requirements, by speed post/courier/by hand in a sealed envelope clearly super scribing ‘application for Consultant (FOI)’ to Recruitment Section, A Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Opposite Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110003 latest by 03 May 2021