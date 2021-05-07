DHFWS DV Schedule 2021 Released for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

DHFWS DV Schedule 2021: District Health & Family Samiti, Diamond Harbour Health District has released the document verification schedule for various posts including Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Peer Support, Medical Report Keeper, Clinical Psychologist and other.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department- wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, District Health & Family Samiti, Diamond Harbour Health District will conduct the document verification for the posts including Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Peer Support, Medical Report Keeper, Clinical Psychologist and other on 12 and 13 May 2021.

Document verification for Peer Support, Medical Report Keeper and Staff Nurse Posts will be conducted on 12 May 2021. Document verification for rest of the posts will be held on 13 May 2021. Candidates will have to appear in the document verification round with the original documents as mentioned in the notification.



District Health & Family Samiti, Diamond Harbour Health District has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round. Candidates applied for these posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for DHFWS DV Schedule 2021 for Staff Nurse and other

How to Download: DHFWS DV Schedule 2021 for Staff Nurse and other