Dibrugarh University Result 2023 OUT at dibru.ac.in: Download UG, PG Marksheet

Dibrugarh University Result 2023 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently published the results for various UG, and PG programs like B.A, B.Com, MBA. Also, the university has released the re-scrutiny results for BBA, B.A.LLB, M.A courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Dibrugarh University Result 2023 PDF here.

Dibrugarh University Result 2023 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the exam results for various UG, and PG programs, including B.A, B.Com, MBA., and re-scrutiny results for BBA, B.A.LLB, M.A courses. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their Dibrugarh University results using the direct link provided below- dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University Results 2023

Recently, Dibrugarh University released the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, MBA., and re-scrutiny results for BBA, B.A.LLB, M.A courses. Dibrugarh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Dibrugarh University Results?

Dibrugarh University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Dibrugarh University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dibru.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Dibrugarh University Results

Check here the direct link for Dibrugarh University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Dibrugarh University: Highlights

Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India. It was established in 1965 under the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, by the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Dibrugarh University offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like Faculty of Humanities and Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Commerce and Management Science, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Earth Sciences and Energy.