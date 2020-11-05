District Health Society, Poonch Recruitment 2020 for GNM, Counselor and other posts

District Health Society, Poonch Recruitment 2020: District Health Society, Poonch has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GNM, Counsellor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 13 November 2020

District Health Society, Poonch Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

District Finance cum Logistic Assistant(NPCDS) - 1 Post

GNM NPCDS GNM NPHCE - 1 Post

Counselor - 4 Posts

Psychiatric Nurse - 1 Post

Community Nurse - 1 Post

Clinical Psychologist - 1 Post

Psychiatric Social Worker -1 Post

Medical Record Keeper - 1 Post

Case Registry Assistant - 1 Post

District Health Society, Poonch Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

District Finance cum Logistic Assistant(NPCDS) - 10 with Diploma in GNM from SMF /BSC Nursing or any other Recognized Institute.

GNM NPCDS GNM NPHCE - 10 with Diploma in GNM from SMF /BSC Nursing or any other Recognized Institute.

Counsellor - PG Degree in Sociology.

Psychiatric Nurse -B.Sc Nursing or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Nursing Council of India & at least 2 years experience of working in psychiatry /mental health intuition/hospital.

Community Nurse - B.Sc Nursing or GNM from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India.

Clinical Psychologist - Post Graduate Degree in Psychology or Applied Psychology and a master of Philosophy in medical and social psychology obtained after completion of a full-time course of two years which includes supervised clinical training approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Psychiatric Social Worker -PG Degree in SocialWork awarded after completion of Course of study of a minimum of two years in mental health or Psychiatric Social work.

Medical Record Keeper - Graduate in any subject from recognized University with Knowledge of windows-Based packages/Applications Desirable 2 years Experience of working in a health care intuition.

Case Registry Assistant -Higher Secondary and Knowledge of Windows-based Packages/Applications Desirable: year experience of working in health intuitions.

Download District Health Society Poonch Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

How to apply for District Health Society Poonch Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to National Health Mission Office of Chief Medical 0fficer Poonch District Poonch-185101 along with the documents latest by 13 November 2020.