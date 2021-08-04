District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Junior Clerk, Junior Typist and Other Posts

District Judge Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Notification for Junior Clerk, Junior Typist and Other Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021: Office of the District Judge, Jajpur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk-Cum- Copyist, the Junior Typist and the driver of Level- 4 in the pay band of Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- and the Stenographer Grade- III of Level-7 in the pay band of Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81,100/-with usual D.A and other allowances. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 September 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 4 September 2021

District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk cum Copyist - 13 Posts

Junior Typist - 6 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 - 2 Posts

Driver - 1 Posts

District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed at least +2 examination conducted by the Council constituted under Section 3 of the Orissa Higher Secondary or its equivalent from a recognized university.

District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

District Judge, Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of English, arithmetic, general knowledge, computer science test and viva voce test.

Download District Judge Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for District Judge Jajpur Recruitment 2021

The application along with the required documents and self-attested copies of certificates addressed to the District Judge, Jajpur, Office of the District Judge, Jajpur, Near Gandhi Chowk, Jajpur Town, Pin- 755001, Dist- Jajpur must reach on or before 4 September 2021.

District Judge Jajpur Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs.100/-(one hundred) only in the shape of Treasury Challan under the Head “0070-Other Administrative Services-01- Administration of Justice-501-Services and Services fees-9904650-Law Department-9916730-Examination fees for Recruitment conducted by Orissa District and Subordinate Courts” along with their application forms. The S.C/S.T candidates are exempted from payment of the Examination fees.