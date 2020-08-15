DIT University - Your most awaited gateway towards a valuable career

DIT University has a prestigious legacy of more than 22 years, offering top-notch higher studies in India through a plethora of 60+ Unique Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral and Diploma programs being offered across varied streams. The University is setting a global benchmark in delivering comprehensive education with an exceptional academic excellence.

At DIT University, we take pride in offering students an education based on innovation and excellence – an inspiring academic experience and a living & learning environment that is second to none. We function on the belief of Imagine, Aspire and Achieve, therefore providing our students with sought-after learning and placements with high salary packages in their dream organizations.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, while students across the country are concerned about their next career move, DIT University has announced its Second Online Admission Counseling - 2020 to ease the process of admissions. The students can visit https://applications.dituniversity.edu.in/ to register for the program of their choice and become eligible for the university’s online counseling session on 20th August. Subsequently, they can fill their program preference online between 17th to 19th August to avail most valuable scholarships along with holistic learning at DIT University. Visit https://bit.ly/2CP9z1H to learn more about online admission counseling steps.

We as a progressive family encourage scholarly aptitude in students by recognizing their sheer dedication towards performing well in the academics. Thus, DIT University provides lucrative Scholarships on the basis of merit and performance in sports. Alongside, wards of defence personnel are provided a 5% fee waiver, while 26% of scholarship accorded to Uttarakhand Domicile holders with a vision of enabling easy access to quality education in Uttarakhand state. DIT University is actively promoting #NariYogyata by awarding girl students with a special scholarship to empower them through better educational opportunities and immense career possibilities. Our plethora of Scholarships can be explored in detail at https://bit.ly/313pult

DIT University as a top-notch name in education sector stands strong with a commitment of offering unique learning solutions to the aspiring students. Thus, a professional degree with DIT University is not alone a 3 to 4 years of program, but a fully-fledged understanding of the industry for which we have adapted a Fully Flexible Choice Based Credit System Curriculum. The initiative helps the students with an ease of choosing courses under several FFCBCS baskets, and additionally register for minor or certificate programs in allied areas, providing new opportunities for high-end placements and postgraduate admissions.

Certainly, DIT University is a land of exploration leading to the holistic growth of its mentors and mentees. We are UGC recognized and have been ranked under 100 – 150 Band of Top Engineering Institutions in the country by NIRF, a unit of MHRD, Government of India. As a testament to the Overall Excellence of our innovative programs, DIT University has been rated 'DIAMOND' by QS I·GAUGE, also being the 2nd University in India to be awarded with Diamond Rating for 'Faculty Quality'. DIT University is perfectly setting a global benchmark through its QS IGAUGE E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization) Certification and ISO 21001:2018 Certification, raising educational bars in India.

Alongside, as we innovatively progress and empower our knowledge-transfer pattern with each passing year, we welcome students from all over the world to experience top-class education in an abode that is magical in ways one would never stop exploring.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by DIT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.