DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Download Link at maharashtra.gov.in

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) at maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link in this article.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) is releasing the admit card of the exam scheduled to be held on 22 and 24 November 2023. Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam will be conducted to fill up Group C Posts. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of DMA Maharashtra i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 Link

The candidates are required to log into the official website using their credentials, once released.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card Download (Soon) Click Here DMA Maharashtra Login Link Login Link

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 Overview

Recruitment Body Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) Exam Name Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam Name of the Post Accountant or Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector Number of Vacancies 1728 Exam Date 22nd and 24th November 2023 Admit Card Status To be released Official Website mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 25 October to 03 November 2023 which got postponed

How to Download DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket ?

The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Nagar Parishad Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it.