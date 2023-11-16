DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Download Link at maharashtra.gov.in

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) at maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link in this article.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) is releasing the admit card of the exam scheduled to be held on 22 and 24 November 2023.  Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam will be conducted to fill up Group C Posts. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of DMA Maharashtra i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.

The candidates are required to log into the official website using their credentials, once released.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 Overview

Recruitment Body

Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA)

Exam Name

Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam

Name of the Post

Accountant or Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector

Number of Vacancies

1728

Exam Date

22nd and 24th November 2023

Admit Card Status

To be released

Official Website

mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 25 October to 03 November 2023 which got postponed

How to Download DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket ?

DMA Maharashtra hall ticket 2023 has been released on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Nagar Parishad Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it.

 

 

