DMRC Exam Marks 2020 for JE, Assistant, Maintainer and Other Posts @delhimetrorail.com, Download Delhi Metro Non Executive Marks Here

DMRC Exam Marks 2020: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) marks for various Non Executive posts such as Architect Assistant, Assistant, Junior Engineer, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, and Maintainer. All candidates who have appeared in the exam can download DMRC Marks 2020 from official website of Delhi Metro i.e. delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC Marks Links are given below. The candidates can check their final marks out of 100 Marks through the links.

DMRC Exam Marks Download:

How to Download DMRC Exam Marks 2020 ?

Go to the DMRC website - www.delhimetrorail.com Click on ‘RTI Online’Tab on the homepage Now Click on "Proactive Disclosure as per Sub-Section (xvii) of Section 4 (1) (b) of RTI Act, 2005" Go to ‘Open Market Recruitment – 2019 – Disclosure of Marks’ Click on the post for which you have appeared in the exam Check your Delhi Metro Exam Marks

Delhi Metro Exam 2020 was conducted on 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 26 February 2020.

The marks for the post code RE01 to RE09, CE01 to CE05, RNE03, RNE06, RNE10, RNE11, RNE12, RNE14, RNE15, RNE17, CNE01, CNE02 & CNE05, subsequent to publishing of final result and accessibility of Score-Card and final Response Sheet, the CML shall be made available in the above link.

DMRC had conducted the exam to fill 1492 vacant Executive and Non-Executive Posts such as Customer Relation Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Office Assistant, Maintainer, Accounts Assistant, Assistant Programmer, Store Assistant, Fire Inspector Legal Assistant, Assistant, Architect Assistant and Assistant Manager.