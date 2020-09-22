Download Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020 at @nainital.co.in till 28 Sept, Check Direct Link of Call Letter, Exam Pattern & Latest Updates Here

Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020: Nainital Bank is going to conduct SO Exam 2020 on 28 September 2020. All those who applied for Nainital Bank SO Exam 2020 can download the call letter through the official website of Nainital Bank.i.e.nainital.co.in.

The link for Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020 is available on the official website. All candidates can download their admit cards till 28 September 2020 by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can follow the instructions given in the article for downloading Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020.

Visit the official website.i.e.nainital.co.in.

Click on Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the roll number, password and other details.

The Nainital Bank SO 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download Nainital Bank SO Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download Nainital Bank SO 2020 Admit Card

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit a total of 30 vacancies of Specialist Officer as Credit Officer, Marketing Officer, Chartered Accountants, Risk Officer, Law Officer, and Planning Officer.

All candidates are required to download Nainital Bank SO 2020 Admit Card and take a copy of the admit card. No paper admit card will be issued by the bank. The last date for downloading Nainital Bank SO 2020 Admit Card is 28 September. Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring Admit card along with the original Photo Identity Card. Candidates can directly download Nainital Bank SO 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link. Candidates are also advised to download arogya setu app in their mobile phones as it will be required at the time of entry.

Nainital Bank SO 2020 Exam Pattern

The paper will have four sections which will be of 200 Marks for 155 minutes covering the subjects of reasoning, English, quantitative aptitude and personal knowledge in the related stream. The test will be in english language only. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Question Format. For every wrong mark, 1/4th marks will be deducted as penalty.