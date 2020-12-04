DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Result 2020 for Fire Engine Posts Out @drdo.gov.in: Download 09/A&A Result Here

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Result 2020: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the result of of Tier 2 Exam (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) for the post of Fire Engine under CEPTAM -09/A&A. Candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM Skill Test Result from DRDO official website - drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Result and check the list of finally shortlisted candidates through the link:

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Result Download Link for Fire Engine

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Result 2020 ?

Go to the DRDO Official Website www.drdo.gov.in Click on ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board]’ Go to ‘CEPTAM-09/A&A’ Now Click on the link ‘Click here for final result after Tier-II (Trade/Skill Test/Physical Fitness and Capability Test)’ Click on ‘Yes’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Available’ given under STATUS OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES AFTER TIER-II (TRADE TEST) Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Final Result

DRDO will release the result of Vehicle Operator 'A' (for all candidates), Fire Engine Driver 'A' and Assistant Halwai-cum-Cook soon on its official website.

DRDO CEPTAM Fireman Result Download - to be released



DRDO CEPTAM Vehicle Operator 'A' - Result Download - to be released

DRDO CEPTAM Assistant Halwai cum Cook Result Download - to be released

