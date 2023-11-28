DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Officer And Other Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO recruitment 2023: DRDO, Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for various posts including Project Store Officer and others on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: CEPTAM working under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India has released detailed notification for various posts including Project Store Officer and others in the Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 15, 2023 at -drdo.gov.in.



Under the selection process, all applications received within the due date will be screened and shortlisted for further selection and only those short-listed candidates will be called for interview in the ratio of 1:5. The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only.





DRDO Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications for these posts is December 15, 2023.



DRDO Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Store Officer-01

Project Senior Admin Assistant-05

Project Admin Assistant-05

Educational Qualifications For DRDO Jobs 2023:

Project Store Officer-Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com / B.Sc. / BCA) from recognised University.

Project Senior Admin Assistant-Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com/ B.Sc. / BCA/ Equivalent) from recognised University.

Project Admin Assistant-Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com/ B.Sc. / BCA/ Equivalent) from recognised University.

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.



DRDO Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit

For Project Store Officer (PSO): not exceeding 50 years

For Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA): not exceeding 45 years

For Project Admin Assistant (PAA): not exceeding 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Govt. rules in vogue and maximum age shall not exceed 56 years including age relaxation.

DRDO Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For DRDO Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.