DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 548 Content Writer and Office Assistant Posts Across India

DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) has openings for Content Writer and Office Assistant. Check Online Application Link, Important Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Age Limit, and Other Details.

DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Content Writer and Office Assistant in various offices at PAN Indian Level. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at dsrvsindia.ac.in. Candidates can refer to this article to know their eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 July 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 28 August 2023

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Content Writer - 462

Offuce Assistant - 86

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan Advertisement No. No. DRC/ CO/PJ/ 01/2023 Job Name Content Writer & Office Assistant Total Vacancy 548 Notification Released Date 13 July 2023 Online Application Available from 19 July 2023 Last Date to Submit the Online Application 28 August 2023 Official Website dsrvsindia.ac.in

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course

Office Assistant - Graduate and Diploma in any computer course

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

Selection Process for DSRVS Recruitment 2023

Screening and Scrutiny of the Application

Exam

How to apply for DSRVS Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 28 August 2023.

Application Fees