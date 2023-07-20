DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 548 Content Writer and Office Assistant Posts Across India

DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Content Writer and Office Assistant in various offices at PAN Indian Level. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at dsrvsindia.ac.in. Candidates can refer to this article to know their eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 19 July 2023
- Last date for submission of online application: 28 August 2023
DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Content Writer - 462
- Offuce Assistant - 86
DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Organization Name
|
Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan
|
Advertisement No.
|
No. DRC/ CO/PJ/ 01/2023
|
Job Name
|
Content Writer & Office Assistant
|
Total Vacancy
|
548
|
Notification Released Date
|
13 July 2023
|
Online Application Available from
|
19 July 2023
|
Last Date to Submit the Online Application
|
28 August 2023
|
Official Website
|
dsrvsindia.ac.in
DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course
- Office Assistant - Graduate and Diploma in any computer course
Age Limit:
18 to 35 years
Selection Process for DSRVS Recruitment 2023
- Screening and Scrutiny of the Application
- Exam
How to apply for DSRVS Recruitment 2023?
Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 28 August 2023.
Application Fees
- For General / OBC Category Candidate: Rs.500/-
- For SC / ST Category Candidate: Rs.350/-
