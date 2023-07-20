DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 548 Content Writer and Office Assistant Posts Across India

DSRVS Jobs 2023: Apply Online for 548 Content Writer and Office Assistant

DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) has openings for Content Writer and Office Assistant. Check Online Application Link, Important Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Age Limit, and Other Details.

DSRVS Recruitment 2023: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Content Writer and Office Assistant in various offices at PAN Indian Level. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at dsrvsindia.ac.in. Candidates can refer to this article to know their eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 19 July 2023
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 August 2023

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Content Writer - 462
  • Offuce Assistant - 86

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Overview

Career Counseling

Organization Name

Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan

Advertisement No.

No. DRC/ CO/PJ/ 01/2023

Job Name

Content Writer & Office Assistant

Total Vacancy

548

Notification Released Date

13 July 2023

Online Application Available from

19 July 2023

Last Date to Submit the Online Application

28 August 2023

Official Website

dsrvsindia.ac.in

 

DSRVS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course
  • Office Assistant - Graduate and Diploma in any computer course

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

Selection Process for DSRVS Recruitment 2023

  • Screening and Scrutiny of the Application
  • Exam

How to apply for DSRVS Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 28 August 2023.

Application Fees

  • For General / OBC Category Candidate: Rs.500/-
  • For SC / ST Category Candidate: Rs.350/-
  •  

