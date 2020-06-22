DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Result 2019-20 Out @dsssb.online.nic.in: Download DSSSB Nursery Teacher (16/19) Exam Marks, Cut Off

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Result 2019-20: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the marks of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in DSSSB Nursery Exam can download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Marks from DSSSB website i.e. dsssb.online.nic.in.

DSSSB Nursery Teacher Marks Link is also given below. The candidates can check their marks by logging into their account in OARS module on the link.

DSSSN Nursery Teacher Result/Marks Download Link

As per DSSSB Nursery Result Notice, based on the performance in DSSSB Nursery Teacher Online Exam, a total of 57 candidates are qualified in the exam. The shortlisted candidates are required to fill the e-dossier and upload all the documents of educational/professional certificate, marks sheets etc. by logging into DSSSB OARS Module using their Registration Number and Password from 30 June 2020 to 14 July 2020.

DSSSB Nursery Teacher Cut-off

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Cut-off for General category is 101.91, 85.35 for EWS Category, 85.13 for OBC Category, 92.75 Marks for SC Candidates and 71.82 for ST Candidates. The candidates can check the DSSSB Nursery Teacher cut-off marks for all other categories through the PDF link give below.

DSSSB Nursery Teacher Cut-off and Result PDF

How to Check DSSSB Nursery Teacher Marks/Result 2019-20 ?

Go to DSSSB Online official website - dsssbonline.nic.in/ Login into your account Click on the link given for DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Marks Check your marks

DSSSB 16/19 Exam was conducted 19 November 2019 and a total of 8181 candidates were appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted to fill 265 vacanct posts of Assistan Teacher (Nursery) post code 16/19, against advertisement number 03/19