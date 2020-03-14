DSSSB Jr Clerk Tier 1 and Jr Engineer Tier 2 Exam Date 2020 Announced @dsssb.gov.in, Check DSSSB 13/20 and 3/19 Exam Date

DSSSB Jr Clerk Tier 1 and Jr Engineer Tier 2 Exam Date 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam dates for Tier 1 for Junior Clerk Post and Tier 2 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil). As per official notice, DSSSB Jr Clerk Tier 1 exam will be held on 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 30 April and on 01, 04, 15, 18 and 19 May 2020 and DSSSB Jr Engineer Tier 2 Exam will be held on 17 April 2020.

Candidates who have applied for DSSSB Jr Clerk Post and DSSSB JE Posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

DSSSB Jr Clerk Tier 1 and Jr Engineer Tier 2 Exam Date Notice

DSSSB Jr Clerk Tier 1 Exam, against advertisement number 13/20, will have 200 Objective-type-multiple choice questions on General Awareness (40 Marks), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability (40 Marks), Arithmetical & Numerical Ability (40 Marks), Hindi Language & Comprehension (40 Marks), English Language & Comprehension (40 Marks) and subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post (100 Marks). The total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours.

Negative Marking will be applicable and deduction of 0.25 marks will be made for each wrong MCQ answer.

DSSSB Jr Engineer Tier 2, against advertisement number 3/19, exam have 100 MCQs from the subjects such as General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension, and English Language & Comprehension of 20 Marks each. Also, 100 will be on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post.

Candidates are required to download DSSSB Jr Clerk Admit Card or DSSSB Tier 2 JE Admit Card for appearing in the exam. DSSSB will upload the admit cards in due course of time.