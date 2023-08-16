DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Educational Qualification

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and experience.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria Check Age Limit Educational Qualification
DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria Check Age Limit Educational Qualification

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the official website. Candidates should satisfy all the DSSSB PGT eligibility criteria before applying for 47 Post Graduate Teacher posts.

Candidates should submit valid and genuine details in the DSSSB PGT application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any exam stage. All candidates who holds master’s degree and whose age is 30 years or 36 years are considered eligible for the post. The DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria includes various components, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Career Counseling

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria is an important element in the teaching exam. Check the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT 2023 Eligibility Criteria discussed below for reference of the aspirants.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2023 Overview

Maximum Age

30 years or 36 years (varies as per posts)

Age Relaxation

Varies as per category

Minimum Educational Qualification

Master’s Degree

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Information Given

Previous Experience

Not Required

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should satisfy all the DSSSB PGT age limit criteria before submitting the application form. The minimum and maximum DSSSB PGT age limit for all the posts are tabulated below.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit 2023

Name of the Post

Age Limit

PGT Music (Male)

36 years

PGT Horticulture

36 years

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male)

36 years

PGT Urdu (Male)

36 years

PGT Computer Science ( Male)

30 years

PGT Urdu (Female)

36 years

PGT Psychology (Female)

36 years

PGT Psychology (Male)

36 years

PGT Punjabi (Female)

36 years

PGT English (Female)

30 years

PGT Computer Science ( Female)

30 years

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

36 years

PGT English (Male)

30 years

PGT EVGC ( Female)

30 years

PGT EVGC ( Male)

30 years

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper DSSSB PGT age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as shared below.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit Relaxation

Categories

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

05 years

OBC

03 years

PwD

10 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

PwD. + OBC

13 years

Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Govt. of NCT of Delhi/its local or autonomous bodies.

05 years

Ex-Servicemen Group B & C (Non- Gazetted)

Period of Military service plus 3 years

Disabled Defence services personnel (Group “C”)

45 years (50 years of SC/ST, 48 years for OBC)

Widows/ divorced women/ women judicially separated and who are not re-married (for Group ’C’ posts)

35 years (up to 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

 

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

Aspirants must fulfill all the DSSSB PGT educational qualification requirements before submitting the online form. They should enter correct details about the qualifications in the online application form to avoid disqualifications in their candidature. The post-wise DSSSB PGT education qualification are shared below.

DSSSB PGT Educational Qualification

Subject

Educational Qualification

For PGT Subjects

Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education

Desirable: 3 years of teaching experience in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the concerned discipline.

PGT Music

MA (Music) or M (Music) of any recognized University.

OR

Sangeet Alankar (M. Music) from All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay – 8 years

OR

Sangeet Kovid (M.Music) Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Kheragarh – 8 years

OR

Sangeet Praveen (M.Music) the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad – 8 years.

OR

Sangeet Nipun (M.Music) the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow – 7 years.

OR

Any equivalent degree which may be considered recognized by the body constituted by the University concerned.

For the teachers recruited before 31 March 1974.

Class-II

I. Higher Secondary with any of the following: –

Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay.

Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Kehragarh (M.P.)

The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad.

Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow (Previously Morris College of Hindustani Music, Lucknow).

Final Examination of the Madhava Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Lashkar, Gwalior.

Highest Examination of Baroda State School of Music.

The final Examination of Shankar Ghandharva Vidyalaya, Gwalior.

Sangeet Ratna Diploma awarded by the Director, Deptt. of Education, M.P.OR


II. DIploma /Degree with At least 10 years experience of teaching Music to Higher Secondary Classes in the number Schools of Board.

PGT Fine Arts

Any one of the following:-

Bachelor in Fine Art or,

Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Sr. School Certificate Exam with at least 5 year (Full Time) diploma in Fine Art/Painting/Drawing & Painting from a recognized Institute/University.

Graduate with Drawing & Painting as one of the subjects with at least 4 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University.

Master Degree in Fine Art/Drawing & Painting with at least 2 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University.

PGT Computer Science

B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or B or C Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communications and IT plus One Year Teaching Experience.

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA plus One Year Teaching Experience.

OR

Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/IT)

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)

Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University

And

Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the DSSSB PGT age limit, qualification, and other eligibility conditions, candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria before submitting the online application form. All interested aspirants must be a citizen of India to apply for the DSSSB PGT exam. 

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has not specified any limit on the number of times an aspirant can participate in the DSSSB PGT exam. Thus, they can apply and appear for the exam as long as they are fulfilling other eligibility criteria. It means that they can appear in the exam until they do not exceed the upper age limit as per the post.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

Apart from the DSSSB PGT age limit and minimum qualification, there is no prior experience required to appear in the exam.  As the minimum qualification is a Master’s Degree. Candidates possessing 3 years of teaching experience in a college/ Higher Secondary School/ high school in the respective subject will be considered as a desirable experience.

FAQ

Is there any relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category applying for the DSSSB PGT exam 2023?

Yes. A relaxation of upto 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PWD, 15 years for PWD & SC/ST, and 13 years for PWD & OBC are eligible to apply for the DSSSB PGT exam 2023.

What is the educational qualification to apply for DSSSB PGT 2023?

As per the DSSSB PGT qualification, aspirants must possess a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from the recognized University.

What is the minimum age limit to apply for DSSSB PGT 202

As per DSSSB PGT eligibility, the maximum age limit for 36 years, and the maximum age limit for PGT Computer Science, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC), and PGT English Candidate shall be 30 yrs.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next