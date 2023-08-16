DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Educational Qualification

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and experience.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the official website. Candidates should satisfy all the DSSSB PGT eligibility criteria before applying for 47 Post Graduate Teacher posts.

Candidates should submit valid and genuine details in the DSSSB PGT application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any exam stage. All candidates who holds master’s degree and whose age is 30 years or 36 years are considered eligible for the post. The DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria includes various components, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria is an important element in the teaching exam. Check the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT 2023 Eligibility Criteria discussed below for reference of the aspirants.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2023 Overview Maximum Age 30 years or 36 years (varies as per posts) Age Relaxation Varies as per category Minimum Educational Qualification Master’s Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should satisfy all the DSSSB PGT age limit criteria before submitting the application form. The minimum and maximum DSSSB PGT age limit for all the posts are tabulated below.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit 2023 Name of the Post Age Limit PGT Music (Male) 36 years PGT Horticulture 36 years PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) 36 years PGT Urdu (Male) 36 years PGT Computer Science ( Male) 30 years PGT Urdu (Female) 36 years PGT Psychology (Female) 36 years PGT Psychology (Male) 36 years PGT Punjabi (Female) 36 years PGT English (Female) 30 years PGT Computer Science ( Female) 30 years PGT Sanskrit (Female) 36 years PGT English (Male) 30 years PGT EVGC ( Female) 30 years PGT EVGC ( Male) 30 years

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper DSSSB PGT age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as shared below.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit Relaxation Categories Age Relaxation SC/ST 05 years OBC 03 years PwD 10 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years PwD. + OBC 13 years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Govt. of NCT of Delhi/its local or autonomous bodies. 05 years Ex-Servicemen Group B & C (Non- Gazetted) Period of Military service plus 3 years Disabled Defence services personnel (Group “C”) 45 years (50 years of SC/ST, 48 years for OBC) Widows/ divorced women/ women judicially separated and who are not re-married (for Group ’C’ posts) 35 years (up to 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

Aspirants must fulfill all the DSSSB PGT educational qualification requirements before submitting the online form. They should enter correct details about the qualifications in the online application form to avoid disqualifications in their candidature. The post-wise DSSSB PGT education qualification are shared below.

DSSSB PGT Educational Qualification Subject Educational Qualification For PGT Subjects Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. Degree / Diploma in training /Education Desirable: 3 years of teaching experience in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the concerned discipline. PGT Music MA (Music) or M (Music) of any recognized University. OR Sangeet Alankar (M. Music) from All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay – 8 years OR Sangeet Kovid (M.Music) Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Kheragarh – 8 years OR Sangeet Praveen (M.Music) the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad – 8 years. OR Sangeet Nipun (M.Music) the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow – 7 years. OR Any equivalent degree which may be considered recognized by the body constituted by the University concerned. For the teachers recruited before 31 March 1974. Class-II I. Higher Secondary with any of the following: – Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay. Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Kehragarh (M.P.) The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow (Previously Morris College of Hindustani Music, Lucknow). Final Examination of the Madhava Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Lashkar, Gwalior. Highest Examination of Baroda State School of Music. The final Examination of Shankar Ghandharva Vidyalaya, Gwalior. Sangeet Ratna Diploma awarded by the Director, Deptt. of Education, M.P.OR

II. DIploma /Degree with At least 10 years experience of teaching Music to Higher Secondary Classes in the number Schools of Board. PGT Fine Arts Any one of the following:- Bachelor in Fine Art or, Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Sr. School Certificate Exam with at least 5 year (Full Time) diploma in Fine Art/Painting/Drawing & Painting from a recognized Institute/University. Graduate with Drawing & Painting as one of the subjects with at least 4 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University. Master Degree in Fine Art/Drawing & Painting with at least 2 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University. PGT Computer Science B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or B or C Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communications and IT plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/IT) Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University And Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the DSSSB PGT age limit, qualification, and other eligibility conditions, candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria before submitting the online application form. All interested aspirants must be a citizen of India to apply for the DSSSB PGT exam.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has not specified any limit on the number of times an aspirant can participate in the DSSSB PGT exam. Thus, they can apply and appear for the exam as long as they are fulfilling other eligibility criteria. It means that they can appear in the exam until they do not exceed the upper age limit as per the post.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

Apart from the DSSSB PGT age limit and minimum qualification, there is no prior experience required to appear in the exam. As the minimum qualification is a Master’s Degree. Candidates possessing 3 years of teaching experience in a college/ Higher Secondary School/ high school in the respective subject will be considered as a desirable experience.