DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 256 Assistant, Store Keeper and Other Posts, Apply from 21 Jan

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Store Keeper and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 21 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 20 February 2020

DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Grade 1 – 103 Posts

Store Keeper – 1 Post

Driver – 38 Posts

Ahlmad – 6 Posts

Electrical Overseer – 8 Posts

Inspecting Officer – 11 Posts

Workshop Instructor – 2 Posts

Caretaker – 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) – 17 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (LieDetection) – 2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ Quality Control) – 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Physics) -2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Documents) – 6 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Photo)- 1 Post

Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – 3 Posts

Scientific Assistant (LieDetection) -2 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Documents) – 4 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Physics) – 2 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – 6 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo) – 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) -4 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) -4 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics) -2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – 10 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (LieDetection) – 1 Post

Laboratory Technician -14 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Grade 1 – Sr. Secondary from recognized Board or its equivalent and should pass the typewriting in English with minimum speed of 35 words per minute or in Hindi with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute on Computer.

Store Keeper – Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University OR Diploma in any field from a recognized Institute.

Driver – Candidates with Middle School passed in Hindi/English from a recognized Board or equivalent and holding a valid license for driving heavy vehicles with knowledge of motor mechanics.

Ahlmad – Hr. Secondary/ Secondary certificate from a recognized Board/ University or equivalent.

Electrical Overseer – Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or College or its equivalent.

Inspecting Officer – Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution or Degree in Labour Law/ Personnel

Management/ Social Work from any recognized University or Institution. OR Diploma in Labour Law/ Personnel Management/ Social Work from any recognized University.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link – to be activated on 21 Jan

Official Website



DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 20 February 2020. Candidates can check all details in the provided links.