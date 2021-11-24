DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Date Announced @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Steno Posts, Check Details Here

DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2021 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Skill Test Date, Admit Card Releasing Date and other details here.

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of skill test for Stenographer (English), Post Code - 06/20, Delhi Transport Corporation and Stenographer (Hindi), Post Code - 07/20, Delhi Transport Corporation. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the skill test can download the complete schedule from the official website.

According to the notice, The skill test is scheduled to be held from 13 to 19 December 2021 in two shifts. i.e. 1st Shift (10 AM), 2nd Shift (2 PM). The candidates are required to report to the exam center one hour before the commencement of the skill test. No entry will be allowed after the reporting time. All candidates are advised to reach the exam center between 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM if appearing for a skill test in the 1st shift. The candidates appearing in the 2nd shift are required to reach between 1.00 PM to 1.30 PM.

The skill test will be held at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi - 110092.

What are the Releasing Dates of DSSSB Steno Skill Test Admit Card?

According to the notice, The candidates may download their e-admit cards from 07 December 2021 to 11 December 2021 upto 11:59 PM. ln case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto 09 December 2021 (01:00 PM). No request will be entertained by any other source of correspondence in this regard.

Candidates are directed to follow the detailed General Instructions which will be uploaded on the website of DSSSB http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in shortly. The font of Hindi for Typing is KrutiDev and accordingly compatible normal English/Bilingual keyboard will be provided.

What is the exam procedure for DSSSB Steno Skill Test?