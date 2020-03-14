DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Postponed for Steno, LDC ,DEO, Jr Clerk & Translator, Check DSSSB 21/18, 65/14, 41/15, 45/12, 40/15, 19/15, 65/15 Exam Updates

DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Postponed: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the exam dates for Skill Test (Stenography/Typing Test) for the post of Stenographer (GR-II) (Post Code 21/18), Junior Auditor (LDC) (Post Code 65/14), Translator, (Urdu) (Post Code 65/15), Translator (Punjabi) (Post Code 14/15), Data Entry Operator (Post Code 41/15 and Post Code 45/12) and Junior Clerk (19/15) at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur , Delhi – 110092 and Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women Kashmiri Gate, Delhi -110054.

As per the official notice, DSSSB Steno Exam which was schedule on 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 March are postponed and the news dates shall be notified in due course of time. The exam dates for 04, 05, 11, 12, 18 and 19 April for Steno Posts is unchanged.

DSSSB LDC or Junior Auditor Exam Date, DSSSB Translator Exam Date, DSSSB DEO Exam Date and DSSSB Jr Clerk Exam Date are also postponed which was earlier scheduled on 14 March, 15 March, 21 March, 22 March and 28 March. The new exam for these shall also be notified shortly by DSSSB

Candidates should keep a track on this page for DSSSB Skill test Updates 2020 or on the official website of DSSSB https://delhi.gov.in.

