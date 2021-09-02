DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Released @dsssb.gov.in, Check Exam Dates, Pattern Here

DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2021 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on dsssb.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Download: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of the online computer based written exam scheduled on 04, 05 and 06 September for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for the subjects such as Maths, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Social Science. Candidates who have applied for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 can download DSSSB Admit Card through online mode on dsssb.gov.in. DSSSB Admit Card Link is also provided in this article.

It is to be noted, DSSSB TGT Exam Admit Card for 07, 08, 10, 11, 13, 14, 18, 25, 26, 27 September and for 01, 09 and 10 October 2021 shall also be released soon.

DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern

Sections Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted General Awareness 20 20 2 Hours General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 English Language Test 20 20 Hindi Language Test 20 20 Teaching Methodology 100 100 Total 200 200

How to Download DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - dsssb.gov.in

Click on the link - ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 4, 5 AND 6 SEPT 2021’

A New window will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Download DSSSB TGT Hall Ticket