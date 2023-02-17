DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Out For Various Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

DSSSB has announced the written exam date for various posts including Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher and others on its official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download PDF.

DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the written exam date for various posts including Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher and others. DSSSB will be conducting the written exam for these posts from 18 March 2023 onwards. Candidates who have applied for these posts against Advt No. 06-07-08/22 can download the DSSSB Various Posts Exam Date 2023 from the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

You can download the DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, DSSSB will conduct the written exam for various posts from 18 to 26 March 2023 through online i.e. Computer Based Test mode.

DSSSB will release the details examination center and other updates with Exam Admit Card for these posts shortly on its official website. Candidates can get all the details about the examination on their Admit Card.

According to the schedule released, a written exam for the post of Librarian, Assistant Archivist Grade-I, Tailor Master and Shift Incharge will be conducted on 18 March 2023.

Exams for PGT EVGC (Male), PGT EVGC (Female), PGT English Male and PGT English Female will be held on 19 March 2023.

Exam for PGT Psychology Male/Female and PGT Horticulture and PGT Punjabi Female is scheduled on 24 March 2023.

Candidates who have applied for these various posts can download the DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023