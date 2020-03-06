DSSSB Welfare Officer Tier 1 Result 2020 Declared @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB Welfare Officer Tier 1 Result 2020 is out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates appeared on 24 November 2019 against the advertisement number 02/2019 can download the result through the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services.i.e.dsssb.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 103 candidates have been provisionally selected in the test out of which 49 candidates belong to general category, 28 from OBC, 14 from SC, 8 from ST, 3 from PH and 1 from Ph (VH) category. Candidates can check the DSSSB Welfare Officer Tier 1 Result 2020 List in the provided link given below.

All those candidates whose roll number in the result list have been selected for Document Verification Round. Candidates can check the roll numbers in the provided links.

This exam was conducted to recruit 110 vacancies for the post of Welfare Officer/Probation Officer/Prison Welfare Officer under post code 14/19 in Social Welfare Department.

DSSSB Welfare Officer Tier 1 Result 2020

All selected candidates are required to upload pending documents through an e-dossier link on OARS module of the Board within the stipulated time. The e-dossier link for uploading documents shall be active from 16 March to 25 March 2020. The selection of the candidates shall be done through verification of the candidate by the user Department including the identity of the candidate.

Highlights:

Advertisement Number: F.1 (416)/CC-2/DSSSB/2020/8650-59

Last date for submission of the application for DSSSB Welfare Officer Recruitment 2020: 5 March 2019

Vacancies: 110

Exam Date: 24 November 2019

Result Released on 6 March 2020

No. of Selected candidates: 103

