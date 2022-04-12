DTC Recruitment 2022 for 360+ SO, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts @dtc.delhi.gov.in

DTC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued the notifications for recruitment to the post of Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts at http://dtc.delhi.gov.in. The candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis which is extendable.

Those interested in this recrutiment drive should hold a Diploma in the concerned field for the post of Section Officer and Assistant Foreman and ITI is required for Fitter and Electrician Posts. The interested candidates can submit their applications online on or before the last date of application.

Applications are invited through online mode only.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application For DTC SO Posts - 12 April 2022

Starting Date of Application for Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman - 18 April 2022

Last Date of DTC SO Application - 11 May 2022

Last Date for Other Posts - 04 May 2022

DTC 2022 Vacancy Details

Section Officer (Electrical) - 2

Section Officer (Civil) - 8

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - 112

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - 175

Assistant Electrician - 70

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Section Officer (Electrical) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year experience.

Section Officer (Civil) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year of experience or training as a Diploma Holder Apprentice.

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - Three years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - ITI in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter or three apprentices in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter by NCVT

Assistant Electrician - ITI in Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics or three years Apprentice in the trade of Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics by NCVT.

Age Limit

SO - 35 years

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - 18 to 35 years

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Electrician - 18 TO 25 yars

Salary

SO - Rs. 35400

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - Rs. 35400

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - Rs. 17693

Assistant Electrician - Rs. 17693

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before the last date.