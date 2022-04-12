Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

DTC Recruitment 2022 for 360+ SO, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts @dtc.delhi.gov.in

DTC is hiring 367 Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts. Check Application Details Here.

Created On: Apr 12, 2022 17:33 IST
DTC Recruitment 2022
DTC Recruitment 2022

DTC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued the notifications for recruitment to the post of Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts at http://dtc.delhi.gov.in. The candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis which is extendable.

Those interested in this recrutiment drive should hold a Diploma in the concerned field for the post of Section Officer and Assistant Foreman and ITI is required for Fitter and Electrician Posts. The interested candidates can submit their applications online on or before the last date of application.

Applications are invited through online mode only.

DTC SO Notification Download

DTC Notification Download for Other Posts

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application For DTC SO Posts - 12 April 2022
  • Starting Date of Application for Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman - 18 April 2022
  • Last Date of DTC SO Application - 11 May 2022
  • Last Date for Other Posts - 04 May 2022

DTC 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Section Officer (Electrical) - 2
  • Section Officer (Civil) - 8
  • Assistant Foreman (R&M) - 112
  • Assistant Fitter (R&M) - 175
  • Assistant Electrician - 70

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Section Officer (Electrical) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year experience.
  • Section Officer (Civil) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year of experience or training as a Diploma Holder Apprentice.
  • Assistant Foreman (R&M) - Three years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years of experience.
  • Assistant Fitter (R&M) - ITI in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter or three apprentices in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter by NCVT
  • Assistant Electrician - ITI in Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics or three years Apprentice in the trade of  Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics by NCVT.

Age Limit

SO - 35 years

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - 18 to 35 years

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Electrician - 18 TO 25 yars

 

Salary

SO - Rs. 35400

 

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - Rs. 35400

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - Rs. 17693

Assistant Electrician - Rs. 17693

 

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before the last date.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.