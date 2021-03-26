East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Posts
East Central Railway is hiring Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Download Notification, Check Salary, Eligibility, Selection process, Exam pattern here.
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, for working staff, on its official website - ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ECR Recruitment 2021in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application - 30 April 2021
East Central Railway Vacancy Details
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 61 Posts
East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Salary:
Pay Level 3 (Grade Page - 2000)
Eligibility Criteria for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
- Candidates who have for 2 years in Pay Level 1 and Pay Level 2
- Candidates should be 8th class passed
For more information on eligibility, please check the detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Written Exam - 85 Marks
- Service Record - 15 Marks
East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Exam Pattern
- There will be objective type questions on English, Hindi, General Knowledge, Maths and work related to railways
- The duration of the test will be 2 hours
How to Apply for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021. For more details , check detailed PDF Below.
East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Notification Download