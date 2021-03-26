East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, for working staff, on its official website - ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ECR Recruitment 2021in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 30 April 2021

East Central Railway Vacancy Details

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 61 Posts

East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Salary:

Pay Level 3 (Grade Page - 2000)

Eligibility Criteria for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Candidates who have for 2 years in Pay Level 1 and Pay Level 2 Candidates should be 8th class passed

For more information on eligibility, please check the detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

The selection will be done on the basis of

Written Exam - 85 Marks Service Record - 15 Marks

East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on English, Hindi, General Knowledge, Maths and work related to railways The duration of the test will be 2 hours

How to Apply for East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021. For more details , check detailed PDF Below.

East Central Railway Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Notification Download

East Central Railway Official Website