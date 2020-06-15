Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification Deferred against Cultural, Sports, Scouts & Guides Quota Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification: Eastern Railway has cancelled the recruitment notification against Cultural, Sports, Scouts & Guides Quota Posts. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

Eastern Railway had published an indicative employment notice in employment news (13-19 June 2020) for recruitment against Cultural Quota in Eastern Railway for the year 2020-2021against the advertisement no. RRC/ER/Cultural Quota/2020-2021. According to which, a total of 37 vacancies was to be filled through Cultural, Sports, Scouts & Guides Quota.

The online process for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 against the Cultural, Scouts and Guides Quota was to start from 14 June to 13 July 2020 which is now cancelled. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website. The railway may release the fresh notification with an increase of numbers in vacancies in due course.

As per the latest notice released by the Eastern Railway, Notification and filling up of online application for recruitment against cultural, scouts and guides and sports quota is deferred till further notice. All prospective applicants are strongly advised to regularly check the ‘Notice Board’ section of RRC-ER website www.rrcer.com for latest updates.

Candidates can check the details of Eastern Railway 2020 Latest Notification such as important date, vacancy wise break up, salary etc. Let’s have a look.

Highlights:

Online Application: 14 June to 13 July 2020

Job Location: Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Total no. Of Posts - 37

Vacancy Break Up

Cultural Quota

Eastern Railway (Hindustani Vocal Music)- 2 Posts

Scouts and Guides Quota

Eastern Railway - 10 Posts

CLW - 3 Posts

Sports Quota

Eastern Railway - 16 Posts

Salary

Cultural Quota

Eastern Railway (Hindustani Vocal Music)- Level 2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix



Scouts & Guides Quota



Eastern Railway- Level 1/2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

CLW - - Level 1/2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Sports Quota

Eastern Railway - Level 1/2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

