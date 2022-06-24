ECGC PO Result 2022 (Out) @ecgc.in: 410 Candidates Shortlisted, Download PDF Here

ECGC PO Result 2022 has been released by ECGC ecgc.in. Candidates can download the PDF from here.

ECGC PO Result 2022 Download: ECGC has announced the result of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). It has prepared a list of selected candidates, containing their roll numbers and registration numbers, in a PDF Format. Candidates can download ECGC Results by visiting the official website i.e. ecgc.in. The direct link to download the selection list is given below.

ECGC PO Exam was held on 29 May 2022 (Sunday) across the country.

ECGC PO Interview 2022

A total of 410 candidates have cleared the exam. Those whose registration number or roll number is available in the list will be called for the interview.

How to Download ECGC PO Result 2022 ?