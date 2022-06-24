ECGC PO Result 2022 (Out) @ecgc.in: 410 Candidates Shortlisted, Download PDF Here

ECGC PO Result 2022 Download: ECGC has announced the result of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). It has prepared a list of selected candidates, containing their roll numbers and registration numbers, in a PDF Format. Candidates can download ECGC Results by visiting the official website i.e. ecgc.in. The direct link to download the selection list is given below.
ECGC PO Exam was held on 29 May 2022 (Sunday) across the country.
ECGC PO Result Download
ECGC PO Interview 2022
A total of 410 candidates have cleared the exam. Those whose registration number or roll number is available in the list will be called for the interview.
How to Download ECGC PO Result 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of ECGC - ecgc.in
- Go to ‘Click here for List of shortlisted candidates for interview of Probationary Officers Recruitment 2022-23 (Exam date – Sunday, 29th May 2022).’ or ‘प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर भर्ती 2022-23 के साक्षात्कार के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए उम्मीदवारों की सूची (परीक्षा तिथि - रविवार, 29 मई 2022) के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें।’
- Download ECGC PO Result PDF
- Check list of selected candidates