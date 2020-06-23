ECIL Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant to work at Mumbai for the project requirements of Customer Support Division. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 10 July 2020.

Interview Details:

Interview Date - 10 July 2020

Time - 09:30 AM to 12 Noon

Venue - ECIL Zonal Office, # 1207, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar (Prbhadevi), Mumbai - 400 028

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 1 Post

Scientific Assistant - 6 Posts

Salary:

Technical Officer - Rs. 23,000/-

Scientific Assistant - Rs. 19,058/-

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Technical Officer - A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University with One-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking

Scientific Assistant-A - A first class Diploma (Full time) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any institution recognized by the State Board of Technical Education with One-year post qualification experience the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking.

Age Limit:

Technical Officer - 30 Years

Scientific Assistant - 25 Years

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on performance in Personal Interview for Technical Officer and Written Test/Trade Test for Scientific Assistant .



How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant Jobs ?

Eligible candidates can download the application format from official website www.ecil.co.in and appear for walk-in selection at ECIL Zonal Office, # 1207, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar (Prbhadevi), Mumbai - 400028 on scheduled date and time with duly filled in application along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc., with one set of photocopies and recent passport size color photograph.

