ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for (1625 Jr Technician Posts) @ecil.co.in, No Exam Required

ECIL Recruitment 2022 is hiring 1625 Junior Technician Posts on its official website @ecil.co.in. heck how to apply online for ECIL Recruitment 2022 steps, application link, Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Salary and others details below here.

Created On: Apr 1, 2022 16:39 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2022
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL has 1625 vacant posts of Junior Technician for Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, and Fitter. Those who possess a 2-years ITI certificate can easily for ECIL Jr Technician Recruitment 2022.

A total of 814 candidates will be recruited, 627 for Fitter and 184 for Electrician. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list. There will be no exam. Offer Letters will be issued to the candidates who are found eligible in the order of merit.

 In order to avoid a last-minute hurry, the candidates are advised to apply early enough before the last day of the Online Registration.

ECIL Jr Technician Notification Download

ECIL Jr Technician Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of ECIL Jr Technician Online Application - 01 April 2022
  • Last Date of ECIL Jr Technician Online Application - 11 April 2022

ECIL Junior Technician Vacancy Details

Junior Technician On Contract - 1625

  • Electronics Mechanic - 814
  • Fitter - 627
  • Electrician - 184

ECIL Junior Technician Salary

  • 1st Year - Rs. 20,480
  • 2nd Year -Rs. 22,528
  • 3 rd Year- Rs. 24,780

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Junior Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades). In addition, one year Apprenticeship (NAC issued by the Ministry of Skill Development) is mandatory.

Experience:

One-year post qualification experience in manufacturing, production, quality, and material management in an industrial establishment will be added advantage. The selected candidates can be posted at any of ECIL Offices (All over India) & its customers’ sites and should be ready to work in round ‘O’ clock shift operations as and when required.

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for ECIL Junior Technician

  • Process of short listing: Candidates shall be shortlisted trade-wise, category-wise in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in ITI in the ratio of 1:4.
  • Documents verification: Upon shortlisting, the candidates will be called for the Document verification at Hyderabad through email.

How to Apply for ECIL Junior Technician Recruitment 2022

  1. Go to the official website of ECIL Career -“https://careers.ecil.co.in/login.php”
  2. Click on ‘Click here to apply for Junior Technician on Contract positions against Advt. No. 13/2022’
  3. Now, click on ‘Apply for Technical Officer on Contract Posts’
  4. Click the Advertisement No. AND Post  Applied for the opening of on‐line application.
  5. Now apply online with the Personal details and click validate Personal Details to find the eligibility of your candidature.  
  6. Now, enter  the other details
  7. Enter SBI COLLECT payment details if you are a GEN, OBC & EWS  candidate
  8. Enter summary, experience, reference, language
  9. Upload Photo and signature
  10. If all the fields are entered correctly, then click 'YES'  for final submission of the application.
  11. On successful Registration/Submission of the online application, you will be provided with a UNIQUE  CANDIDATE  ID[APPLICATION  NO]  and  a  copy  of  the  Registered  application will be sent  to the email id which was provided at the time of online  application
  12. You can  “Reprint” the Registered online application from the  link provided on the CAREERS web page 

FAQ

What is Photograph size ?

Upload the Photograph with the size not more than 100 KB without any special character [in .jpg, .jpeg format only e.g. photo.jpeg].

What are Class awarded and its definition?

Class awarded is the division provide to the candidate on basis of marks he/she secured in the examination. It is classified as provided below: 1. PASS - upto 49 % 2. Second and equivalent - from 50 % to 59 % 3. First and equivalent - from 60 % to 69 % 4. Distinction - 70 % and above

What is ECIL Age Limit ?

30 years

What is ECIL Jr Technician Salary ?

1st Year - Rs. 20,480 2nd Year -Rs. 22,528 3 rd Year- Rs. 24,780

What is ECIL Jr Technician Registration Last Date ?

11 April 2022
