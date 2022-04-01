ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for (1625 Jr Technician Posts) @ecil.co.in, No Exam Required

ECIL Recruitment 2022 is hiring 1625 Junior Technician Posts on its official website @ecil.co.in. heck how to apply online for ECIL Recruitment 2022 steps, application link, Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Salary and others details below here.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL has 1625 vacant posts of Junior Technician for Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, and Fitter. Those who possess a 2-years ITI certificate can easily for ECIL Jr Technician Recruitment 2022.

A total of 814 candidates will be recruited, 627 for Fitter and 184 for Electrician. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list. There will be no exam. Offer Letters will be issued to the candidates who are found eligible in the order of merit.

In order to avoid a last-minute hurry, the candidates are advised to apply early enough before the last day of the Online Registration.

Important Dates

Starting Date of ECIL Jr Technician Online Application - 01 April 2022

Last Date of ECIL Jr Technician Online Application - 11 April 2022

ECIL Junior Technician Vacancy Details

Junior Technician On Contract - 1625

Electronics Mechanic - 814

Fitter - 627

Electrician - 184

ECIL Junior Technician Salary

1st Year - Rs. 20,480

2nd Year -Rs. 22,528

3 rd Year- Rs. 24,780

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Junior Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades). In addition, one year Apprenticeship (NAC issued by the Ministry of Skill Development) is mandatory.

Experience:

One-year post qualification experience in manufacturing, production, quality, and material management in an industrial establishment will be added advantage. The selected candidates can be posted at any of ECIL Offices (All over India) & its customers’ sites and should be ready to work in round ‘O’ clock shift operations as and when required.

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for ECIL Junior Technician

Process of short listing: Candidates shall be shortlisted trade-wise, category-wise in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in ITI in the ratio of 1:4.

Documents verification: Upon shortlisting, the candidates will be called for the Document verification at Hyderabad through email.

How to Apply for ECIL Junior Technician Recruitment 2022