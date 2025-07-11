Employment Linked Incentive Scheme: Key Components and Payment Process

Employment Linked Incentive Scheme: The ELI Scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities. The scheme is launched to benefit both the employee and the employer. The benefit is for the first-time employee. They will get one month’s wage (up to ₹15,000) and the employer will be given incentives for a period of two years. The ELI Scheme is more focused on the manufacturing sector with the employers benefits being additional two years. The incentives will be provided for the jobs created between 01 August 2025 and 31 July, 2027.

Employment Linked Incentive Scheme Overview

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme is mainly focused on generation of employment in the manufacturing sector while including other sectors too. The scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. The scheme consists of two parts. Part A is related to the first-time employees and Part B is related to the employers. This scheme will come into effect from August 01, 2025.