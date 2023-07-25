EMS Result 2023: Check RGUHS Exam Results on gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in

EMS Result 2023 Today: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) releases the semester results on EMS Result Portal. Those who appeared in the recent exams can check their RGUHS results on the EMS portal: gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in/rguresult and rguhs.ac.in. Know steps to check here

EMS Result 2023: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) releases the semester results online for different subjects. RGUHS exam results are announced at EMS (Examination Management System) result portal. Recently, the officials declared the RGUHS B.Sc Nursing June/ July supplementary result online. Candidates can check their marks at EMS result portal: gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in/rguresult and rguhs.ac.in. They have to use their registration number and other details to check their RGUHS EMS result.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka was established on 1st June 1996 in Bangalore by the Govt. of Karnataka. The university offers courses in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences, Homeopathy, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences.

RGUHS EMS Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Sc Nursing, B.Pharm Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the EMS result has been declared for the following courses and semesters: B.Sc Nursing supplementary exam, B.Sc Nursing, B.Pharm, Pharm. D, M. Pharm, MBBS revaluation result and BAMS 1st, 2nd, 3rd year results. Check here the direct link for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, EMS Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

How to check RGUHS scores at EMS Result 2023 Portal?

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences announces all the result at the EMS portal in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check RGUHS EMS result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in/rguresult and rguhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam

Step 4: Now, click on candidatewise result

Step 5: EMS result portal will appear on the screen

Step 6: Enter registration number

Step 7: The RGUHS EMS result sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the EMS result pdf and take a print for future reference

What details will be mentioned on RGUHS EMS Results 2023?

It is expected that the result pdf will have the below-mentioned information provided on it:

Name of the University

Name of the Student

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Date of test

Marks obtained

Minimum and maximum marks

Result Status pass/fail

Signature of examination controller

RGUHS EMS Results 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check below the table to know the overview of EMS result:

Particulars Overview Result Name RGUHS EMS Result 2023 Category Result Name of the University Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result For RGUHS Results State Karnataka Latest Result B.Sc Nursing June/ July Supplementary Result Result Status Declared Official Website rguhs.ac.in

