Top 5 English Grammar Courses – Get a Grip on English Language | Enroll Now

English Grammar is an essential part of English language as it makes one proficient in its use. While we may speak English language at length, however, the appropriate usage of punctuations, modals, determiners, conjunctions, interjections, exclamations, and many more aspects remains ignored. In fact, many native English speakers are sometimes found committing errors while both writing and speaking English language.

As English is spoken globally and has been accepted as a language of international stature, therefore, you are advised to take a look at these popular English Grammar courses. These courses are available online and you can enroll for them either free of cost or by paying a minimal fee. Find out which English Grammar best suits your needs here:-

Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization

This course generally covers all the topics that are important for the beginners to understand. Be it any topic ranging from tenses, adjectives, nouns, every topic has been covered at length. At the end of the course, you will be able to create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends. Further details are mentioned as under:-

Course Starts from – 18th June

Available at - Coursera

Offered by – UCI Division of continuing Education

Duration – 5 months approx.

Business English Communication Skills Specialization

Business English is a crucial aspect which has become essential requirement to communicate effectively to maintain professional contact the global level. Through this course you will be able master English vocabulary, enhance your ability to write and speak to enhance professional interactions. Learn professional terminology related to your business and groom skills related to negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and presentations.

Course Starts From – 18th June 2020

Available at – Coursera

Offered by – University of Washington

Duration – 6 months approx.

English for Journalism

Journalism as the term suggest is all about informing masses and it is the job of the reporter or the presenters to communicate effectively so that the message is loud and clear. From diction, accent, tone, pitch to the correct usage of the right words,, this course will make you proficient in this the field of Journalism.

Course Starts From – 18th June

Available at – Coursera

Offered by – University of Pennsylvania

Duration – 42 hours approx.

Academic and Business Writing

Writing is an art and to perfect that art, one must be not just good but great in expressing it correctly. To help you write academic and business English, this is a perfect course for which beginners, intermediate and advanced level learners can enroll. With a focus on grammar, vocabulary, structure, editing, and publication, this is one of the best courses in English Grammar that will refine your writing techniques and essay writing courses.

Course Starts From – 18th June 2020

Available at – edX

Offered by – Berkeley – University of California

Duration – 3 – 5 hours per week

Learn English: The Next Gen Guide to English Grammar

Learn English Grammar to improve your speaking, listening, reading and writing skills through high-quality videos & resources. Groom your listening and reading skills and understand the correct grammatical forms, whether speaking or writing.

Available at – Udemy

Duration – 2 hours on-demand course