EPFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020 Released for Social Security Asst Phase III @epfindia.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Social Security Asst Phase III Skill test Admit Card on its official website-epfindia.gov.in.

Dec 10, 2020 09:11 IST
EPFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Social Security Asst Phase III Skill test Admit Card on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the computer skill test phase III test for Social Security Asst can download their Admit Card from the official website of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)-epfindia.gov.in.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has uploaded the link to download the EPFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Social Security Asst Phase III test on its official website.

In a bid to download the PFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth on its official website. 

Earlier Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had conducted the written exam for the post of Social Security Asst . Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam has been called for skill test for the Phase III exam. 

Candidates who have to appear for the computer skill test phase III exam can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for EPFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Social Security Asst post 

How to Download: EPFO SSA Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Social Security Asst post

  • Go to EPFO official website https://www.epfindia.gov.in
  • Click on the link DR to the post of SSA Phase III of the exam Comp. Data Entry Skill Test Call Letter Click here to open the link..available on the official website.
  • You will be redirected to the direct link to download admit card.
  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll  Number and Password/Date  of  Birth,
  • Now download your EPFO Social Security Assistant Skill Test Admit Card and take a print out for future use.
