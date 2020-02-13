ESIC Gujarat Staff Nurse Revised List 2020 Declared @ esic.nic.in, Check DV Details Here

ESIC Gujarat Staff Nurse Revised List 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Gujarat has release the Revised Lists of Candidates for Document Verification on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written online examination can check the revised list available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination held on 26 and 27 February 2019. All the candidates who have qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the DV Round.

Candidates qualified for the Document Verification round should note that they will have to bring all the original documents in support of their qualification/technical qualification.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will release the Document Verification Schedule on the official website. Candidates are advised to be in touch to the official website of ESIC for the same.

Earlier Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had invited application for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Staff and Physiotherapist for Gujarat Division.

How to Download ESIC Gujarat Staff Nurse Revised List 2020

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link “REVISED LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORT LISTED FOR VERIFICATION FOR THE POSTS OF STAFF NURSE & PHYSIOTHERAPIST AGAINST CANCELLATION OF CANDIDATURE DURING VERIFICATION AND TO PREPARE WAITING LIST ON THE BASIS OF PERFORMANCE IN WRITTEN ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 26th& 27th FEBRUARY, 2019 (GUJARAT REGION) “on the Home Page.

You will get a new window with the Revised List of Candidates.

Take Print Out of the same and keep it for future reference.

