ESIC Karnataka Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Resident and other Posts Cancelled @esic.nic.in, Check Details Here

ESIC Interview 2020 Cancelled: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Karnataka has postponed the Interview Schedule for the posts of Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor. Organization has cancelled the Interview scheduled till further orders. All such candidates who have to appear for the ESIC Senior Resident and Junior Resident Posts Interview can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Karnataka has released the short notification regarding the Cancellation of the Interview Schedule which was scheduled on 13 August 2020.

The notification further says, "This is to inform to all the concerned that Walk-in-Interview for the post of Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor Scheduled on 13 August 2020 has been cancelled till further orders."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor posts can check the short notification available on the official website of ESIC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Karnataka Interview Schedule 2020 Cancellation for Senior Resident and other





ESIC Karnataka Interview Schedule 2020 Cancellation for Senior Resident and other: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Notice of cancellation of Walk-in-Interview for the post of Senior Resident, Junior Resident & Tutors scheduled on 13.08.2020 displaying on the Home Page.

After clicking the link, you will get a new window which will display the PDF of the short notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Karnataka has invited the applications for the posts of Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor on its official website.