ESIC Jaipur Recruitment Process 2020 for UDC Stenographer Posts Suspended due to COVID-19 @esic.nic.in

ESIC Jaipur Recruitment Process 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has suspended the Document Verification/Medical Test for the post of UDC & Stenographer. All such candidates who have qualified for these posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Jaipur, the all Pre-appointment formalities for the post of UDC & Stenographer e.g. Document Verification, Issue of Offer of Appointment, Medical Examination has been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown.

The notification says, "As a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID 19 and also in view of lockdown announced/ travel restrictions imposed in different parts of the country, it has been decided that all Pre-appointment formalities for the post of UDC & Stenographer e.g. Document Verification, Issue of Offer of Appointment, Medical Examination, Submission of Acceptance/Joining etc. shall stand suspended with immediate effect till further orders.

The candidates are, therefore, advised not to undertake travel, visit any of the ESIC Office or undergo Medical Examination till further directions.

Earlier Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi had released the recruitment notification for the posts of UDC & Stenographer on its official website.

You can check the notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Jaipur. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

