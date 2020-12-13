ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 for 23 Various Faculty Posts @esic.nic.in, Apply till Dec 31

ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata has invited applications for the 23 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 on or before 31 December 2020.

Notification details for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Advt. No. 16/2020

Date : 10.12.2020

Important Dates for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 December 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Professor-03

TB & RD-01

Radiology -01

Dentistry-01

Associate Professor-11

General Surgery-01

General Medicine-02

ENT-01

Anesthesiology-02

Radiology-01

Dermatology-01

Blood Bank-01

Pathology-01

FSM-01

Assistant Professor-09

Community Medicine-02

General Surgery-01

General Medicine-03

Anatomy-01

Pharmacology-01

Biochemistry-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor-A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act)OR Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) degree from an institution duly recognized by the Dental Council of India; and

A post graduate qualification e.g MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery)/MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Associate Professor-A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Assistant Professor- A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act);and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or (MS) Master of Surgery or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Pay and Allowance for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Professor: Rs. 177000/-

Associate Professor: Rs. 116000/-

Assistant Professor: Rs. 101000/-

ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can send their filled application form in prescribed format along with essential documents enclosing self-attested copies of certificates, as mentioned in the notificatin through email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or at the Office of Dean through post /By hand on or before 31.12.2020 at 01:00 PM.