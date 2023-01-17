ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: 79 Doctor Vacancy, Interview, Eligibility & More Details

ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2023 is out for 79 Vacancies on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for ESIC Recruitment 2023.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 for Senior Resident: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has released recruitment notification of 79 vacancies for the recruitment of Doctors. ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification has been announced on the official website- www.esic.gov.in

As per the ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification, the walk-in interviews will be held on 23d January 2023 and candidates are required to report positively by 09.15 AM on respective date at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the hospital after 10:00 AM.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Posts Name senior residents Total Vacancies 79 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on January 14, 2023 Walk-in-Interview January 23, 2023 Selection process Based on Interview

Candidates are required to report at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad. Candidates can check the ESIC Recruitment 2023 date and time of the interview from the table given below. The ESIC Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced January 14, 2023 Walk-In-Interview January 23, 2023 Reporting Time 09.15 AM Entry Closing Time 10:00 AM.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts SENIOR RESIDENT (For 3 years tenure subject to renewal/extension every year) 57 SENIOR RESIDENT (Against vacant post of general duty manager officer for 1 year) 12 Total Vacancy 79

The eligibility criteria for ESIC Recruitment 2023 has been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Candidates going for the Walk-in-Interview should not be aged more than 45 years as on the date of the interview.

The required ESIC Recruitment 2023 educational qualification is provided below.

Post Name Education Qualification SENIOR RESIDENT (For 3 years tenure) The candidate should possess a legitimate postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant specialty from an accredited university, as well as a legitimate practice registration. SENIOR RESIDENT (Against vacant post of general duty manager officer for 1 year) PG Degree, Diploma, or DNB in the relevant specialty from an accredited university The applicant should possess a current practise registration.

Candidates will be shortlisted by the selection committee based on their interview.

