ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: 79 Doctor Vacancy, Interview, Eligibility & More Details

ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2023 is out for 79 Vacancies on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for  ESIC Recruitment 2023.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 for Senior Resident: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has released recruitment notification of 79 vacancies for the recruitment of Doctors. ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification has been announced on the official website- www.esic.gov.in

As per the ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification, the walk-in interviews will be held on 23d January 2023 and candidates are required to report positively by 09.15 AM on respective date at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the hospital after  10:00 AM. 

ESIC Recruitment for Senior Resident 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification pdf and visit the official website. 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Overview

ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification is out for 79 vacancies for the post of the doctors for senior residents for 3 years and senior residents against vacant post of general duty manager officers. ESIC Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

ESIC Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation

Posts Name

senior residents 

Total Vacancies

79

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

January 14, 2023

Walk-in-Interview

January 23, 2023

Selection process

Based on Interview

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before going for walk-in-Interview for 79 vacancies announced under ESIC Recruitment 2023 NOtification. Download the official notification of ESIC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

ESIC Recruitment 2023

Download PDF

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Interview Date and Time

Candidates are required to report at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad. Candidates can check the ESIC Recruitment 2023 date and time of the interview from the table given below. The ESIC Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification. 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Dates

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 

Vacancy Announced

January 14, 2023

Walk-In-Interview

January 23, 2023

Reporting Time

09.15 AM

Entry Closing Time

10:00 AM.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Details

A total of 79 vacancies are available under ESIC Recruitment 2023. The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has released the notification for the posts of the doctors for senior residents for 3 years and senior residents against vacant posts of general duty manager officers. The number of vacancies announced for ESIC Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

SENIOR RESIDENT (For 3 years tenure subject to renewal/extension every year)

57

SENIOR RESIDENT (Against vacant post of general duty manager officer for 1 year)

12

Total Vacancy

79

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for ESIC Recruitment 2023 has been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. 

Candidates can check below the highlights of ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit: 

Candidates going for the Walk-in-Interview should not be aged more than 45 years as on the date of the interview.

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

The required  ESIC Recruitment 2023 educational qualification is provided below. 

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023

 

Post Name 

Education Qualification 

SENIOR RESIDENT (For 3 years tenure)

The candidate should possess a legitimate postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant specialty from an accredited university, as well as a legitimate practice registration.

SENIOR RESIDENT (Against vacant post of general duty manager officer for 1 year)

PG Degree, Diploma, or DNB in the relevant specialty from an accredited university The applicant should possess a current practise registration.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by the selection committee based on their interview. 

 

ESIC Recruitment 2023  Salary 2023

 

Post

Pay

SENIOR RESIDENT (For 3 years tenure)

Pay of Rs 67,700/- (Level 11) + NPA (pre revised) + other allowance as admissible under the rules per month

SENIOR RESIDENT (Against vacant post of general duty manager officer for 1 year)

Consolidated Remuneration of Rs. 127141/- per month + other allowance as admissible under the rules per month, for the post of SR 1 year

FAQ

When is the date of interview for ESIC Recruitment 2023?

The ESIC Recruitment 2023 interviews will be conducted on 23rd January 2023.

What is the age limit to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates going for the Walk-in-Interview should not be aged more than 45 years as on the date of the interview.

How many posts have been announced in ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification?

A total of 79 ESIC Recruitment 2023 posts have been announced in ESIC Recruitment 2023 notification.
