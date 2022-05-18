Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC Steno Result 2022 Declared: Download PDF,Cut-Off, and Marks Here

ESIC Steno Result 2022 has been announced by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation on esic.nic.in: Download PDF,Cut-Off, and Marks Here

Created On: May 18, 2022 17:27 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 17:27 IST
ESIC Steno Result 2022
ESIC Steno Result 2022

ESIC MTS Result 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), on 18 May 2022, has published the list of the candidates who cleared the Phase 1 Mains Exam held for the post of Stenographer. As per the ESIC Steno Result Notice, around 630 candidates have qualified for the Phase Main Examination on 20 March 2022. Those who have attended this exam can download ESIC Result from the official website - However, ESIC Steno Result PDF is also  provided below:

ESIC Steno Result Download Link

ESIC Steno Marks Download Link

ESIC Steno Cut-off Marks

The Minimum Qualifying Marks for the post of Stenographer are as under:

Category English Language & Comprehension
(100 Marks)		 Reasoning Ability
(50 Marks)		 General
Awareness
(50 Marks)		 Total (200 Marks)
UR (45%) 45.00 22.50 22.50 90.00
OBC/EWS (40%) 40.00 20.00 20.00 835.000.00
SC (35%) 35.00 17.50 17.50 70.00
ST (35%) 35.00 17.50 17.50 70.00
PWD (30%) 30.00 15.00 15.00 60.00
Ex-Servicemen (35%) 35.00 17.50 17.50 70.00

ESIC Stenography Test 2022

All shortlisted candidates will now appear for the stenography test. The date of conduct of the Stenography Test for the post of Steno. will be notified in due course.

 

 

